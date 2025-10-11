Pakistan Unrest: 11 TLP Workers Killed In Police Firing Opposing Gaza Peace Plan - VIDEO

X/@BDUTT

Lahore: Eleven activists from the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party have been killed in violence in Pakistan's Lahore, this week, according to TLP chief Saad Rizvi.

Rizvi has accused the Punjab police of opening fire on TLP workers. He claimed that more than two dozen party members were injured during the clashes and alleged that police prevented the injured from receiving medical treatment.

Questioning the police's actions, Rizvi asked, "Goli kyun chala rahe ho, kisko khush kar rahe ho?" which roughly translates to,"Why are you firing? Who are you trying to please?" " Videos of the alleged police firing have also surfaced on social media.

Violence erupted in Lahore earlier this week when Punjab police raided the residence of TLP chief Saad Rizvi. Rizvi had called for a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad last Friday, opposing U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

In an attempt to prevent the protest, Punjab police tried to arrest Rizvi at midnight. However, the move sparked outrage among TLP supporters, leading to violent clashes with law enforcement. During the raid, Rizvi’s wife, mother, and children were also detained.

The Lahore–Islamabad–Peshawar highway has been shut down and internet services have been suspended in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Major cities, particularly Islamabad and Rawalpindi, are experiencing lockdown-like conditions.