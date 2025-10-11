 Gun Battle Following Police School Suicide Attack In Pakistan Leaves Six Terrorists, Six Officers Dead
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldGun Battle Following Police School Suicide Attack In Pakistan Leaves Six Terrorists, Six Officers Dead

Gun Battle Following Police School Suicide Attack In Pakistan Leaves Six Terrorists, Six Officers Dead

Three terrorists were earlier neutralised in retaliatory fire by police personnel after the attack on Ratta Kulachi Police Training School in Dera Ismail Khan district, and a few others were said to be holed up inside the compound.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Three more terrorists were killed after a five-hour gun battle that was triggered by a suicide attack at a police training centre school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, police said. | Representational Image

Peshawar: Three more terrorists were killed after a five-hour gun battle that was triggered by a suicide attack at a police training centre school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, police said. Six more police personnel died in the exchange of fire, officials said on Saturday.

Three terrorists were earlier neutralised in retaliatory fire by police personnel after the attack on Ratta Kulachi Police Training School in Dera Ismail Khan district, and a few others were said to be holed up inside the compound.

During a clearance operation late Friday night, three more terrorists were killed, while six more police personnel died.

Earlier, one policeman was reported dead, taking the number of security personnel killed in the attack to seven, while 13 policemen sustained injuries.

FPJ Shorts
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix
Read Also
Jose Jeri Becomes Peru’s New President After Dina Boluarte’s Removal, Promises To Tackle...
article-image

According to officials, all trainee recruits and staff members were safely evacuated to secure locations.

The operation involved SSG commandos, Al-Burq Force, Elite Force, and police personnel.

The incident occurred late Friday night when terrorists rammed an explosives-laden truck into the main gate of the police training school, triggering a massive explosion.

Immediately after the blast, terrorists wearing various uniforms stormed into the compound and opened indiscriminate fire. Police personnel retaliated and surrounded the attackers. During the exchange of fire, the militants continued throwing hand grenades.

Read Also
'Clarify Your Position': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Questions PM Modi Over Exclusion Of Women...
article-image

DPO Dera Ismail Khan Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed and RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar personally supervised the operation on-site.

After an intense five-hour engagement, six terrorists were eliminated. Security forces recovered suicide vests, explosives, modern weapons, and ammunition from their possession. Thirteen injured police personnel were promptly shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to the DPO, around 200 trainees, instructors, and staff members were present at the training school during the attack and were safely moved to secure areas.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, confirmed that the area has been completely cleared, and a search and clean-up operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threats.

Read Also
US: Massive Explosion At Tennessee Military Explosives Plant Leaves 19 People Dead Or Missing; Video...
article-image

The IGP praised the leadership of the RPO and DPO for the successful operation, paying tribute to the martyrs and announcing rewards for the officers and personnel who took part in the mission.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gun Battle Following Police School Suicide Attack In Pakistan Leaves Six Terrorists, Six Officers...

Gun Battle Following Police School Suicide Attack In Pakistan Leaves Six Terrorists, Six Officers...

Jose Jeri Becomes Peru’s New President After Dina Boluarte’s Removal, Promises To Tackle...

Jose Jeri Becomes Peru’s New President After Dina Boluarte’s Removal, Promises To Tackle...

'Clarify Your Position': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Questions PM Modi Over Exclusion Of Women...

'Clarify Your Position': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Questions PM Modi Over Exclusion Of Women...

US: Massive Explosion At Tennessee Military Explosives Plant Leaves 19 People Dead Or Missing; Video...

US: Massive Explosion At Tennessee Military Explosives Plant Leaves 19 People Dead Or Missing; Video...

US-China Trade Tensions Flare As President Trump Warns Of New 100% Tariffs On Chinese Imports...

US-China Trade Tensions Flare As President Trump Warns Of New 100% Tariffs On Chinese Imports...