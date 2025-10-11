US: Massive Explosion At Tennessee Military Explosives Plant Leaves 19 People Dead Or Missing; Video Surfaces | X @airnewsalerts

New York: Nineteen people are dead or missing after a devastating blast destroyed a building at a military explosives plant in the US state of Tennessee, local officials said.

"I can tell you that we're missing 19 souls," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said at a news conference Friday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported quoting CNN.

Speaking to reporters, Davis described the scene as "one of the most devastating" sites he'd ever seen, adding "there's nothing to describe, it's gone." He said there's a half square mile of debris from the explosion.

#UnitedStates: Nineteen people are missing after a blast at a military explosives manufacturing facility in Tennessee.



Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis says four or five people were taken to a nearby hospital after the enormous explosion that levelled a factory, and that… pic.twitter.com/YQQ8GJF6v9 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 11, 2025

Families are grieving and and experiencing a "gauntlet of emotion", Davis said.

Davis has warned that investigations may take some time while multiple agencies involved work together to figure out what happened.

About The Explosion

The explosion happened around 7:45 a.m. local time (1245 GMT), Davis said at a news conference Friday morning. "We can confirm that we do have some that are deceased."

Hickman County Mayor Jim Bates told ABC News earlier Friday that at least 13 people were unaccounted for.

🚨#BREAKING: At least 19 people are missing after an explosion at a Tennessee bomb factory.



All nineteen employees were inside the building at the time, and all of them remain unaccounted for.



Please pray for the families of these workers. pic.twitter.com/8fn6cL3m6v — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 10, 2025

The company, Accurate Energetic Systems, LLC, is located southwest of Nashville, Tennessee, specialising in the production of military explosives, according to the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office.

David Stewart with Hickman County Emergency Services told CNN earlier Friday that the office could not verify "the extent of damage or injuries."

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene and are working to assess and contain the fire, but they are currently holding back from the immediate area due to concerns over secondary explosions, the sheriff's office said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are among the agencies that have responded to the scene, Davis said.

