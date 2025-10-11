 'If Gaza War Can End, Russia Can Be Stopped Too': Zelenskyy Speaks To US President Donald Trump
The Ukrainian leader described his conversation with the POTUS as "positive and productive" and urged him to broker peace in Ukraine as well.

Shashank Nair Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 08:42 PM IST
Ukrainian President Voloymyr Zelenskyy (L) & US President Donald Trump (R)

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said he spoke to his US President Donald Trump and congratulated him on the Gaza peace plan to end the two-year-long Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The Ukrainian leader described his conversation with the POTUS as "positive and productive" and urged him to broker peace in Ukraine as well.

"I had a call with US President Donald Trump—a very positive and productive one. I congratulated @POTUS on his success and the Middle East deal he was able to secure, which is an outstanding achievement. If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well—including the Russian war," Zelenskyy said on X.

"I informed President Trump about Russia’s attacks on our energy system—and I appreciate his willingness to support us. We discussed opportunities to bolster our air defense, as well as concrete agreements that we are working on to ensure this. There are good options and solid ideas on how to truly strengthen us." he added.

He further said, "There needs to be readiness on the Russian side to engage in real diplomacy—this can be achieved through strength. Thank you, Mr. President!"

Zelenskyy's call comes after Israel and Hamas, signed an agreement on Thursday to cease fire and free Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, as part of the first phase of Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Both Israelis and Palestinians rejoiced after the deal was announced.

