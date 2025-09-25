'Goal Is To Finish War': Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says He Is Ready To Step Down After Peace - VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | X/@visegrad24

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview posted on Thursday said he will be ready to step down once the war with Russia ends, emphasising that his priority is ending the conflict and not to seek another term in office.

"If we finish the war with the Russians, yes, I am ready not to go (for elections) because it's not my goal, elections," Zelenskyy said speaking to Axios website in a video interview.

"I wanted very much, in a very difficult period of time, to be with my country, help my country. My goal is to finish the war."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Presidential polls due in 2024 was suspended in line with martial law, enforced in Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion started in February 2022. Zelenskiy was elected in 2019. As a result, Russia has often questioned Zelenskyy legitimacy as a leader.

Earlier in August, during a high-profile Oval Office meeting with US President Donald Trump, the Ukrainian leader reiterated that polls will be held in Ukraine once peace is restored.

"We need to work in parliament because during the war you can't have elections," he also said that it was needed for people to have a possible democratic, open, legal election.

Earlier in the week, during an interview with Fox News, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday (local time), Zelenskyy highlighted the need to strengthen ties with India while addressing challenges related to Russian energy dependencies.

"I think India is mostly with us. We have these questions with energy, but I think President Trump can manage it. With the Europeans make closer and stronger relations with India," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring India does not drift away from supporting Ukraine, adding, "I think we must do everything not to withdraw Indians and they will eventually change their attitude toward the Russian energy sector."