 Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.5 Strikes Pakistan At Depth Of 10 Km, Tremors Recorded By National Center For Seismology
"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 04/10/2025 01:59:40 IST, Lat: 28.30 N, Long: 65.25 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan," an 'X' post from National Center for Seismology said.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Pakistan on Saturday. | PTI

Islamabad: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Pakistan on Saturday at 01:59 IST (Indian Standard Time), as per National Center for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the earth's crust.

On October 2, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 was recorded in Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday (local time), as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Dawn reported.

As per PMD, the earthquake was experienced seven kilometres north west of Malir at 09:34 am on Wednesday morning and the tremors were at a depth of 10 km within the earth crust.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

