‘Ceasefire Will Be IMMEDIATELY Effective’: Trump Says Israel Agrees To Initial Withdrawal Line For Gaza Peace Deal

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday, October 4, announced that Israel has agreed to an “initial withdrawal line” for Gaza, which has been shared with Hamas.



He said that a ceasefire will come into immediate effect once Hamas confirms its acceptance, paving the way for a prisoner exchange and a phased Israeli pullout from the enclave.

Ceasefire and prisoner swap tied to Hamas confirmation



“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the hostages and prisoner exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000-year catastrophe,” Trump posted on Truth Social.



The Republican leader urged Hamas to “move quickly” to accept his peace proposal for Gaza, warning that any delay would not be tolerated. He cautioned that if the group failed to cease fighting and surrender its arms, “all bets will be off”. Trump maintained that both Israel and Hamas would remain engaged with the evolving ceasefire framework.

The development comes after reports that Hamas has responded positively to the US President’s peace plan, which outlines a roadmap for hostages’ release and the transfer of Gaza’s administration to Palestinian independence.



Netanyahu cautious on full withdrawal



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped to announce the release of all hostages “in the coming days”, though he reiterated that Israel would not carry out a full withdrawal from Gaza.



Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas are expected to begin on Monday in Egypt, with key aspects still uncertain, including how Israel’s security concerns will be addressed.



Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan



Trump’s 20-point peace plan calls for an immediate ceasefire, a complete hostage-prisoner exchange, a phased Israeli withdrawal, Hamas disarmament, and the formation of an internationally supervised transitional government. Under the proposal, Hamas is required to release all remaining hostages from the October 7, 2023, attack, estimated at 48 individuals, around 20 of whom are believed to be alive.