Eurovision 2026 Controversy: Israel Cleared To Participate; Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Slovenia Boycott Over Gaza

Paris, Dec 06: Israel will be allowed to participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest. On 4 December, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed the Hebrew state’s participation despite two years of heated internal debate and escalating calls for its exclusion.

The EBU’s decision in Geneva has sparked boycotts from several European countries and exposed the ever-increasing challenges of sparing the world’s biggest music competition from global geopolitical tensions.

Eurovision’s Origins in Peace, Now Caught in Politics

The Eurovision contest, established in 1956, was initially conceived to foster cultural cooperation through music across Europe, a continent deeply scarred by war. The event now boasts 40 participating countries and 200 million viewers each year.

However, not all countries are European. For example, Israel and Australia have long been part of the contest. The representatives of each country select a musical act and compete in televised semi-finals and a grand finale. Votes come from both national juries and viewers worldwide, and the winning nation hosts the next year’s edition.

EBU Approves Rule Changes Instead of Direct Vote on Israel

At its general assembly in Geneva on Thursday, the EBU, a collaboration of public broadcasters all over Europe, opted out of a direct vote on Israel’s participation. Instead, members voted on new contest rules aimed at increasing transparency and reducing politically motivated campaigning. Sixty-five percent of the voters supported the changes, which the organisation said were designed to “protect trust in Eurovision as a neutral, cultural event.”

Critics Cite Gaza Crisis, Accuse Israel of Politicising Contest

Nevertheless, these measures have not convinced all broadcasters. Critics argue that allowing Israel to compete contradicts the contest’s tradition of neutrality, particularly given the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Israel has faced accusations of using the contest for political promotion and of influencing public voting. Similar concerns surfaced during the 2025 edition, when Israel’s contestant placed second amidst claims of widespread rigging of votes.

France Supports Israel’s Entry, Others Walk Out

French broadcaster France Télévisions, which leads the EBU, confirmed France’s participation and its open support for Israel’s inclusion on Friday, 5 December. France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot welcomed the EBU’s decision, saying it represented a refusal to “give in to political pressure.” He also condemned cultural boycotts as a form of censorship.

Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Slovenia Announce Boycott

Yet, not all members share a similar sentiment. In protest against Israel’s participation, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Slovenia each declared that they will be boycotting Eurovision 2026, scheduled for May next year in Vienna. Each of them linked its decision to Israel’s policies in Gaza and voiced concerns about the politicisation of the event.

Spain’s broadcaster RTVE, a major sponsor of Eurovision, deemed the decision-making process “inadequate” and said it would not air the competition. Irish broadcaster RTÉ called Israel’s participation “unacceptable given the appalling death toll in Gaza.”

Slovenia’s RTVSLO stated its withdrawal was made “in the name of the 20,000 children who have died.” The Dutch organisation AVROTROS described continued participation as “irreconcilable with public values.”

Boycott Could Reshape Contest Landscape

The boycott is loaded with both symbolic and practical consequences. Spain’s absence marks its first since 1961 and is particularly disastrous given its role as one of Eurovision’s “Big Five” backers, alongside France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

While the Nordic nations—Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland—and host broadcaster Austria’s ORF have lauded Israel’s inclusion, several other members remain undecided. Broadcasters in Belgium and Iceland are still unsure about which side they are on and should clarify their positions in the coming days.

Germany Backs Israel Participation Strongly

Germany, on the other hand, had always made it clear that its artists would go on stage only if Israel were allowed to be part of the show. German Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer told best-selling tabloid Bild that “Israel is part of Eurovision just as Germany is part of Europe,” emphasising the importance of dialogue over exclusion.

Double Standards Debate Intensifies

Analysts fear that the controversy could further erode public trust in Eurovision’s claim to political neutrality. Critics also point out double standards in EBU’s verdict, while the red carpet is rolled out for Israel, Russia has been banned from the event ever since the conflict in Ukraine broke out in 2022.

Some experts describe this as the most serious crisis in the contest’s history. “Eurovision is supposed to be united by music,” said Paul Jordan, a Eurovision scholar. “Unfortunately, it’s becoming divided by politics.”

More Countries May Join Boycott

With official participation lists due before Christmas, more countries are likely to join the boycott. Whether music can wield its unifying power in the current conflict-ridden context is the major conundrum playing out ahead of Eurovision 2026.