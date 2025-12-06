New Zealand Reporter Hit by Seagull During Live Shoot, Suffers Eye Injury; Video Goes Viral | Instagram @jessicatyson08

A New Zealand journalist was unexpectedly struck in the face by a seagull while filming a news segment in Auckland, an incident that was caught on camera and has since gone viral. The reporter, Jessica Tyson, known for her work on the current affairs programme Te Ao with Moana, was recording a piece on fast fashion when the bird hit her face, apparently carried by strong winds.

The incident occurred at Commercial Bay earlier this week, though Tyson shared the footage on social media on December 2. In the video, she prepares for another take before the seagull suddenly flies directly into her. Tyson recoils while exclaiming in shock, leaving the crew stunned.

A colleague on-site quickly asked whether she was alright. Tyson initially confirmed she was fine, but soon realised her eye was irritated. Moments later, her coworker noticed she was bleeding near her right eyelid. Tyson, who previously held the title of Miss World New Zealand, later posted the slow-motion clip on Instagram, revealing a visible cut above her eye.

Adding humour to the moment, Tyson wrote: “POV: Just trying to do your job but nature has other plans.” She captioned the post: “The commitment to the job is real! Bird needed glasses, really!”

Despite the alarming moment, Tyson did not require medical treatment. A passerby who witnessed the collision helped guide her to an office building nearby, where she received first aid. Displaying professional perseverance, she returned to complete the shoot shortly afterward.

The video has since been widely circulated, drawing a mix of amusement and sympathy from viewers. Many praised Tyson’s resilience, while others joked about the unpredictable “hazards” of field reporting in coastal New Zealand.