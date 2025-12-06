Kash Patel’s Girlfriend, Singer Alexis Wilkins, Mocks Report He Ordered Agents To Drive Her 'Drunk' Friend Home

Kash Patel with Girlfriend, Singer Alexis Wilkins | X

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel's girlfriend reacted and laughed off a fresh report that her boyfriend wanted the FBI security detail to drop her “drunk friend” home on one occasion and was refused.

The report claimed the security agents objected to diverting from their assignment, but Patel insisted because Wilkins had requested it. The report also claimed that Patel once called the head of Wilkins’ security detail and yelled at him.

The FBI has also denied the account. MSNOW reported that Patel repeatedly directed members of Wilkins’ protective detail to escort her friend home after nights of partying, citing three people familiar with the incident.

Ken Dilanian of MSNow posted on X, “Scoop: FBI Director Kash Patel has ordered that the security detail protecting his girlfriend escort one of her allegedly inebriated friends home after a night of partying in Nashville, per to three people with knowledge.”

Responding to his post on X, Wilkins said, “Ken’s 3 sources: the voices in his head. Nice try, Ken. Let’s try something even remotely believable next time instead of some party girl trope that’s lame and verifiably false.”

The report has come at a time when Patel has been facing stiff resistance against him as FBI chief from inside the MAGA base. It was also reported that Kash Patel would lose his post by 15 December, but President Donald Trump dismissed the reports and said he was doing a great job.

Recently, another report by former FBI agents claimed that Patel threw tantrums when he reached Utah soon after Charlie Kirk's assassination, as he did not have his FBI jacket. The report claimed he was not ready to get off the plane unless he had an FBI jacket with a perfect fit.