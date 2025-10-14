Donald Trump Urges Hamas To Return Bodies Of Dead Israeli Hostages, Announces ‘Phase Two’ Of Gaza Peace Deal

Donald Trump Urges Hamas To Return Bodies Of Dead Israeli Hostages | file pic

Washington D.C., October 14: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Hamas to release the bodies of Israeli hostages who died in captivity, saying the move was essential to proceed with the next stage of the U.S.-brokered Gaza agreement.

'Phase Two' Begins

Trump also confirmed the launch of “Phase Two” of the deal, even as Israel held back humanitarian aid deliveries and Hamas maintained tight control over the Gaza Strip. The President expressed cautious optimism about progress so far but acknowledged that the mission remains incomplete.

Trump's Social Media Post

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “ALL TWENTY HOSTAGES ARE BACK AND FEELING AS GOOD AS CAN BE EXPECTED. A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE. THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED! Phase Two begins right NOW!!!”

The message signaled both relief over the safe return of the surviving hostages and frustration over unfulfilled commitments related to the deal. Trump emphasized that the U.S. would continue to press for the return of the deceased hostages as part of the ongoing peace process.

What Is Phase Two?

Security, Disarmament and Path to Lasting Peace

1. Once all hostages have been safely released, Phase Two of the Gaza Peace Plan will focus on disarmament, security control and rebuilding peace in the region.

2. Under this stage, the goal is to dismantle Hamas’s military strength by destroying its weapons stockpiles, underground tunnels and command infrastructure. The idea is to eliminate the group’s ability to launch future attacks and prevent any resurgence of militant operations.

3. The proposal also envisions turning Gaza into a peaceful, demilitarised zone - one free from extremist activity and no longer posing a threat to Israel or neighbouring territories.

4. In a bid to encourage reconciliation, Hamas fighters who renounce violence will reportedly be given amnesty and those choosing to leave the territory will be granted safe passage to other countries.

5. To maintain order and stability, the plan suggests deploying a temporary international peacekeeping mission made up of forces from the United States, Arab nations and Europe. This multinational team would help monitor ceasefire compliance, assist with humanitarian recovery and train a new Palestinian security force capable of upholding law and order in the long term.

Ultimately, Phase Two aims to lay the groundwork for a permanent peace framework, ensuring that Gaza transitions from a zone of conflict to one of coexistence, development and regional stability.