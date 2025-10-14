UP: Objectionable AI-Generated VIDEO Showing BR Ambedkar Attacking Lord Ram Goes Viral; Accused Youth Arrested

Left: Accused Youth Vijay Kumar Right: Ai video screenshot | X

Ambedkarnagar: The misuse of AI is growing day by day and has become a major cause for concern. A recent case from Ambedkarnagar in Uttar Pradesh highlights this troubling trend.

An objectionable AI-generated video featuring Lord Ram and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, has triggered tension across the region.

The video, reportedly created and shared online by Vijay Kumar, a resident of Sehra, Jalalpur, has triggered widespread outrage among BJP supporters and devotees of Lord Ram.

Many villagers and BJP workers have described the video as deeply offensive, claiming it hurts the sentiments of the devotees of lord Ram.

The video uses artificial intelligence to depict a fight scene between two animated characters, one portrayed as Lord Ram and the other as Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Following a complaint filed by BJP Mandal Vice President Kamlesh Singh, police registered a case against Vijay Kumar and arrested him.

Police Action

Netizens React

Netizens have reacted to the video. One of the users said, "AI will send many people to jail."

Another user said,"India's youth is using AI to increase casteism. It is not for nothing that this country became enslaved."

The video has gone viral on social media.