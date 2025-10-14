Who Is Senuran Muthusamy? The Star Proteas Player Shining During PAK Vs SA 1st Test In Lahore

Image: Proteas Men/X

Senuran Muthusamy, born on February 22, 1994, in Durban, South Africa, is a left-handed batting all-rounder and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He made his Test debut for South Africa in October 2019 against India, marking his arrival on the international stage.

Early Life and Domestic Career

Muthusamy is of Tamil descent, with ancestral roots in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, India. Growing up in Durban, he honed his skills in local cricket leagues before making his first-class debut for KwaZulu-Natal. He later joined the Dolphins squad, where he gained prominence with notable performances.

International Career

Since his debut, Muthusamy has represented South Africa across all formats. In his Test career, he has played five matches, scoring 173 runs with an average of 43.25 and taking 11 wickets at an average of 34.63. He has also featured in One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals, showcasing his versatility and value to the team.

Recent Performance

In the ongoing Test match against Pakistan in Lahore, Muthusamy delivered a standout performance. He took 6 wickets for 117 runs in the first innings and followed up with 5 wickets for 57 runs in the second innings, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure.

Playing Style

Muthusamy is known for his steady left-arm orthodox spin and lower-order batting prowess. His consistent performances in domestic cricket earned him a spot in the national team, where he continues to contribute with both bat and ball.

Personal Life

Despite his growing fame, Muthusamy maintains a private personal life. He is active on social media, engaging with fans and sharing insights into his cricketing journey.

Senuran Muthusamy's blend of skill, composure, and cultural heritage makes him a unique and valuable asset to South African cricket. As he continues to evolve in his international career, Muthusamy's performances will undoubtedly be pivotal in shaping the future of the Proteas.