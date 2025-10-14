 Who Is Senuran Muthusamy? The Star Proteas Player Shining During PAK Vs SA 1st Test In Lahore
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho Is Senuran Muthusamy? The Star Proteas Player Shining During PAK Vs SA 1st Test In Lahore

Who Is Senuran Muthusamy? The Star Proteas Player Shining During PAK Vs SA 1st Test In Lahore

Senuran Muthusamy's blend of skill, composure, and cultural heritage makes him a unique and valuable asset to South African cricket. As he continues to evolve in his international career, Muthusamy's performances will undoubtedly be pivotal in shaping the future of the Proteas.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Image: Proteas Men/X

Senuran Muthusamy, born on February 22, 1994, in Durban, South Africa, is a left-handed batting all-rounder and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He made his Test debut for South Africa in October 2019 against India, marking his arrival on the international stage.

Early Life and Domestic Career

Muthusamy is of Tamil descent, with ancestral roots in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, India. Growing up in Durban, he honed his skills in local cricket leagues before making his first-class debut for KwaZulu-Natal. He later joined the Dolphins squad, where he gained prominence with notable performances.

Read Also
Tempers Flare As Kyle Verreynne Furiously Argues With Pakistani Players During PAK Vs SA 1st Test...
article-image
Read Also
'Drama Karega': Ramiz Raja Brutally Mocks Babar Azam With Bizarre Remark During PAK Vs SA 1st Test...
article-image

International Career

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Announces All 6 Candidates For Bihar Polls
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Announces All 6 Candidates For Bihar Polls
Shocking Video: 14-Year-Old Drives Hyundai Creta, Crashes Into Wall Outside House In MP’s Dewas
Shocking Video: 14-Year-Old Drives Hyundai Creta, Crashes Into Wall Outside House In MP’s Dewas
De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: R Madhavan & Gautami Kapoor Steal The Show; Movie Promises To Be A Fun Ride
De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: R Madhavan & Gautami Kapoor Steal The Show; Movie Promises To Be A Fun Ride
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To 1,456 Candidates
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To 1,456 Candidates

Since his debut, Muthusamy has represented South Africa across all formats. In his Test career, he has played five matches, scoring 173 runs with an average of 43.25 and taking 11 wickets at an average of 34.63. He has also featured in One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals, showcasing his versatility and value to the team.

Recent Performance

In the ongoing Test match against Pakistan in Lahore, Muthusamy delivered a standout performance. He took 6 wickets for 117 runs in the first innings and followed up with 5 wickets for 57 runs in the second innings, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure.

Playing Style

Muthusamy is known for his steady left-arm orthodox spin and lower-order batting prowess. His consistent performances in domestic cricket earned him a spot in the national team, where he continues to contribute with both bat and ball.

Personal Life

Despite his growing fame, Muthusamy maintains a private personal life. He is active on social media, engaging with fans and sharing insights into his cricketing journey.

Senuran Muthusamy's blend of skill, composure, and cultural heritage makes him a unique and valuable asset to South African cricket. As he continues to evolve in his international career, Muthusamy's performances will undoubtedly be pivotal in shaping the future of the Proteas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Senuran Muthusamy? The Star Proteas Player Shining During PAK Vs SA 1st Test In Lahore

Who Is Senuran Muthusamy? The Star Proteas Player Shining During PAK Vs SA 1st Test In Lahore

Shocking Scenes! Indian & Pakistani Hockey Players Shake Hands At Sultan Of Johor Cup After...

Shocking Scenes! Indian & Pakistani Hockey Players Shake Hands At Sultan Of Johor Cup After...

'Cake Na Lagaiyo': Irfan Pathan Playfully Roasts Gautam Gambhir With Throwback Clip On His 44th...

'Cake Na Lagaiyo': Irfan Pathan Playfully Roasts Gautam Gambhir With Throwback Clip On His 44th...

Bathurst Racer Kai Allen Narrowly Avoids Clash With Wild Kangaroo While At 200 Km/hr Speed|...

Bathurst Racer Kai Allen Narrowly Avoids Clash With Wild Kangaroo While At 200 Km/hr Speed|...

Hitman Fever! Rohit Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Set To Join Team India Ahead Of Australia...

Hitman Fever! Rohit Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Set To Join Team India Ahead Of Australia...