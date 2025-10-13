Tempers Flare As Kyle Verreynne Furiously Argues With Pakistani Players During PAK Vs SA 1st Test Match In Lahore; VIDEO

Image: Bobi_1A/X

During the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore, a moment of high drama unfolded when spinner Noman Ali trapped South African batter Kyle Verreynne plumb in front of the stumps. The delivery, quicker and turning in sharply from middle, caught Verreynne completely off guard as he attempted a sweep shot but missed, with the ball thudding straight into his pads.

The Pakistan players immediately went up in a loud appeal, and the umpire wasted no time in raising his finger. Verreynne, visibly unsure, opted for a review. However, the replays confirmed Pakistan’s confidence, Ultra Edge showed no spike, and Ball Tracking revealed three reds, upholding the on-field decision.

Moments after being adjudged out, Verreynne appeared frustrated and was seen exchanging words with one of the Pakistani players. Before the situation could escalate, pacer Hasan Ali quickly intervened, calming Verreynne down and diffusing the tension.

The dismissal marked an important breakthrough for Pakistan, with Noman Ali once again proving his effectiveness in home conditions. The brief altercation, however, added a layer of intensity to what has already been a gripping Test contest in Lahore.

'Drama Karega': Ramiz Raja Brutally Mocks Babar Azam With Bizarre Remark During PAK Vs SA 1st Test Match; Video

In a moment of controversy during the opening Test between Pakistan and South Africa, former Pakistani cricketer and current commentator Ramiz Raja was overheard making a dismissive remark about Pakistan batter Babar Azam shortly after a critical DRS decision.

When Babar Azam was initially given out early in Pakistan’s innings, he opted for DRS, confident that he had not edged the ball. The decision was overturned, vindicating him. As the DRS review unfolded, Raja was heard telling a colleague in Hindi, “yeh out hai, drama karega” (“He is out, he is just making drama”). The remark, though not broadcast live on air, was captured in the background and stirred criticism from fans who saw it as disrespectful.

Though Babar eventually fell later in the innings, the incident raised questions about neutrality and professionalism in commentary. While former players often bring passion to their commentary, remarks like these risk undermining the integrity expected from broadcasters and analysts.

Ramiz Raja has not issued an apology or statement so far. As tensions already run high in cricket’s passionate environment, this episode adds fuel to ongoing debates about bias, decorum, and respect in the broadcast booth, a reminder that even off-mic moments can have major repercussions in the digital age.