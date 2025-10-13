 Tempers Flare As Kyle Verreynne Furiously Argues With Pakistani Players During PAK Vs SA 1st Test Match In Lahore; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTempers Flare As Kyle Verreynne Furiously Argues With Pakistani Players During PAK Vs SA 1st Test Match In Lahore; VIDEO

Tempers Flare As Kyle Verreynne Furiously Argues With Pakistani Players During PAK Vs SA 1st Test Match In Lahore; VIDEO

The dismissal marked an important breakthrough for Pakistan, with Noman Ali once again proving his effectiveness in home conditions. The brief altercation, however, added a layer of intensity to what has already been a gripping Test contest in Lahore.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Image: Bobi_1A/X

During the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore, a moment of high drama unfolded when spinner Noman Ali trapped South African batter Kyle Verreynne plumb in front of the stumps. The delivery, quicker and turning in sharply from middle, caught Verreynne completely off guard as he attempted a sweep shot but missed, with the ball thudding straight into his pads.

The Pakistan players immediately went up in a loud appeal, and the umpire wasted no time in raising his finger. Verreynne, visibly unsure, opted for a review. However, the replays confirmed Pakistan’s confidence, Ultra Edge showed no spike, and Ball Tracking revealed three reds, upholding the on-field decision.

Read Also
'Besharam Hai': Pakistan Fans Slam Salman Ali Agha For 'Laughing Shamelessly' During PAK vs SA 1st...
article-image
Read Also
'Shan Masood, The Captain Of India': Shaun Pollock's Slip Of Tongue On Air Goes Viral On Day 1 Of...
article-image

Moments after being adjudged out, Verreynne appeared frustrated and was seen exchanging words with one of the Pakistani players. Before the situation could escalate, pacer Hasan Ali quickly intervened, calming Verreynne down and diffusing the tension.

The dismissal marked an important breakthrough for Pakistan, with Noman Ali once again proving his effectiveness in home conditions. The brief altercation, however, added a layer of intensity to what has already been a gripping Test contest in Lahore.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Girl Slaps Boy, Grabs His Neck As Bizarre Moment Caught On Camera On Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test
Video: Girl Slaps Boy, Grabs His Neck As Bizarre Moment Caught On Camera On Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial, BARC Develop In-House AI Algorithm For Early Breast Cancer Detection
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial, BARC Develop In-House AI Algorithm For Early Breast Cancer Detection
Uttar Pradesh News: Suspense Over Death Of Millionaire Mahant In Ayodhya, Disciple Claims Murder
Uttar Pradesh News: Suspense Over Death Of Millionaire Mahant In Ayodhya, Disciple Claims Murder
Pati Patni Aur Panga To Go Off Air In November After Airing For Three Months: Report
Pati Patni Aur Panga To Go Off Air In November After Airing For Three Months: Report

'Drama Karega': Ramiz Raja Brutally Mocks Babar Azam With Bizarre Remark During PAK Vs SA 1st Test Match; Video

In a moment of controversy during the opening Test between Pakistan and South Africa, former Pakistani cricketer and current commentator Ramiz Raja was overheard making a dismissive remark about Pakistan batter Babar Azam shortly after a critical DRS decision.

When Babar Azam was initially given out early in Pakistan’s innings, he opted for DRS, confident that he had not edged the ball. The decision was overturned, vindicating him. As the DRS review unfolded, Raja was heard telling a colleague in Hindi, “yeh out hai, drama karega” (“He is out, he is just making drama”). The remark, though not broadcast live on air, was captured in the background and stirred criticism from fans who saw it as disrespectful.

Though Babar eventually fell later in the innings, the incident raised questions about neutrality and professionalism in commentary. While former players often bring passion to their commentary, remarks like these risk undermining the integrity expected from broadcasters and analysts.

Ramiz Raja has not issued an apology or statement so far. As tensions already run high in cricket’s passionate environment, this episode adds fuel to ongoing debates about bias, decorum, and respect in the broadcast booth, a reminder that even off-mic moments can have major repercussions in the digital age.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tempers Flare As Kyle Verreynne Furiously Argues With Pakistani Players During PAK Vs SA 1st Test...

Tempers Flare As Kyle Verreynne Furiously Argues With Pakistani Players During PAK Vs SA 1st Test...

Video: Girl Slaps Boy, Grabs His Neck As Bizarre Moment Caught On Camera On Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd...

Video: Girl Slaps Boy, Grabs His Neck As Bizarre Moment Caught On Camera On Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd...

'Besharam Hai': Pakistan Fans Slam Salman Ali Agha For 'Laughing Shamelessly' During PAK vs SA 1st...

'Besharam Hai': Pakistan Fans Slam Salman Ali Agha For 'Laughing Shamelessly' During PAK vs SA 1st...

'Bhai Ne Baat Maan Li': Netizens Recall Brian Lara's Request To Yashasvi Jaiswal After The Indian...

'Bhai Ne Baat Maan Li': Netizens Recall Brian Lara's Request To Yashasvi Jaiswal After The Indian...

Video: KL Rahul Lets Out A Loud Grunt After Blow To His Groin During Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test

Video: KL Rahul Lets Out A Loud Grunt After Blow To His Groin During Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test