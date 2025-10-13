Nahida Akter's Fiery Send-Off After Dismissing Tazmin Brits Sparks Buzz During BAN W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Image: ICC/Instagram

During the ICC Women’s World Cup clash between Bangladesh Women and South Africa Women in Visakhapatnam, Bangladeshi spinner Nahida Akter produced one of the most talked-about moments of the match. The left-arm spinner dismissed South Africa’s opener Tazmin Brits with a sharp caught-and-bowled and followed it up with an animated send-off gesture that quickly went viral on social media.

The incident occurred when Brits, looking to push the scoring rate, mistimed a drive straight back to Nahida, who showed brilliant reflexes to complete the catch. As the South African batter began walking off, Nahida pointed toward the dressing room in a gesture that seemed to say, “Time to go.” The celebration, equal parts fiery and emotional, reflected the intensity with which Bangladesh approached the high-stakes contest.

Nahida’s wicket proved to be a turning point for Bangladesh, who were determined to make a statement against the more experienced South African side. Her dismissal of Brits, one of South Africa’s most reliable top-order batters, disrupted the momentum of their innings and energised the Bangladesh fielders.

As the match continued, Nahida’s gesture remained a talking point, drawing attention not just to her skill but also to her fiery temperament, qualities that make her one of Bangladesh’s most impactful cricketers on the international stage.

Nonkululeko Mlaba Gives Harleen Deol A Cheeky 'Bye-Bye' Sendoff During IND W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

In a thrilling moment during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba delivered a spectacular ball to dismiss Indian batter Harleen Deol. Mlaba’s precise spin deceived Deol, resulting in a clean bowled dismissal that left the crowd buzzing.

Adding a touch of flair, Mlaba playfully waved a ‘bye-bye’ to Deol as she walked back to the pavilion, a gesture that quickly became a talking point on social media and among commentators. At the time of Deol’s dismissal, India was navigating a challenging innings, with the score at 83/2.

Mlaba’s performance was instrumental for South Africa, showcasing her control and clever bowling tactics. Her wicket of Deol highlighted the competitive intensity of the Women’s World Cup and emphasized the impact of individual brilliance in shaping the match.

The dismissal of a key Indian batter like Deol by Mlaba reinforced South Africa’s dominance in the bowling department, leaving India to rebuild its innings under pressure. Moments like these continue to add excitement and unpredictability to the Women’s World Cup, capturing fans’ imagination worldwide.