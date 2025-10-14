 Shocking Scenes! Indian & Pakistani Hockey Players Shake Hands At Sultan Of Johor Cup After 'Handshake' Controversy During Asia Cup 2025; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShocking Scenes! Indian & Pakistani Hockey Players Shake Hands At Sultan Of Johor Cup After 'Handshake' Controversy During Asia Cup 2025; Video

Shocking Scenes! Indian & Pakistani Hockey Players Shake Hands At Sultan Of Johor Cup After 'Handshake' Controversy During Asia Cup 2025; Video

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on this classic rivalry, with hopes that the competitive spirit will remain high while maintaining the values of fair play and respect that hockey, like all sports, embodies.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

In a recent incident, Indian and Pakistani hockey players shook hands before their clash in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. The gesture stood out, especially in contrast to the recent Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament, where Indian cricketers refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts amid ongoing political tensions.

The Indo-Pak encounter in hockey, scheduled for Tuesday, promises to be a thrilling contest, as both teams vie for supremacy in the prestigious junior tournament. Ahead of the match, players from both sides lined up and exchanged handshakes.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on this classic rivalry, with hopes that the competitive spirit will remain high while maintaining the values of fair play and respect that hockey, like all sports, embodies.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Announces All 6 Candidates For Bihar Polls
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Announces All 6 Candidates For Bihar Polls
Shocking Video: 14-Year-Old Drives Hyundai Creta, Crashes Into Wall Outside House In MP’s Dewas
Shocking Video: 14-Year-Old Drives Hyundai Creta, Crashes Into Wall Outside House In MP’s Dewas
De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: R Madhavan & Gautami Kapoor Steal The Show; Movie Promises To Be A Fun Ride
De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: R Madhavan & Gautami Kapoor Steal The Show; Movie Promises To Be A Fun Ride
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To 1,456 Candidates
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To 1,456 Candidates
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Senuran Muthusamy? The Star Proteas Player Shining During PAK Vs SA 1st Test In Lahore

Who Is Senuran Muthusamy? The Star Proteas Player Shining During PAK Vs SA 1st Test In Lahore

Shocking Scenes! Indian & Pakistani Hockey Players Shake Hands At Sultan Of Johor Cup After...

Shocking Scenes! Indian & Pakistani Hockey Players Shake Hands At Sultan Of Johor Cup After...

'Cake Na Lagaiyo': Irfan Pathan Playfully Roasts Gautam Gambhir With Throwback Clip On His 44th...

'Cake Na Lagaiyo': Irfan Pathan Playfully Roasts Gautam Gambhir With Throwback Clip On His 44th...

Bathurst Racer Kai Allen Narrowly Avoids Clash With Wild Kangaroo While At 200 Km/hr Speed|...

Bathurst Racer Kai Allen Narrowly Avoids Clash With Wild Kangaroo While At 200 Km/hr Speed|...

Hitman Fever! Rohit Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Set To Join Team India Ahead Of Australia...

Hitman Fever! Rohit Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Set To Join Team India Ahead Of Australia...