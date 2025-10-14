Shocking Scenes! Indian & Pakistani Hockey Players Shake Hands At Sultan Of Johor Cup After 'Handshake' Controversy During Asia Cup 2025; Video

Image: X

In a recent incident, Indian and Pakistani hockey players shook hands before their clash in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. The gesture stood out, especially in contrast to the recent Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament, where Indian cricketers refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts amid ongoing political tensions.

The Indo-Pak encounter in hockey, scheduled for Tuesday, promises to be a thrilling contest, as both teams vie for supremacy in the prestigious junior tournament. Ahead of the match, players from both sides lined up and exchanged handshakes.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on this classic rivalry, with hopes that the competitive spirit will remain high while maintaining the values of fair play and respect that hockey, like all sports, embodies.