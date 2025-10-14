Hitman Fever! Rohit Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Set To Join Team India Ahead Of Australia Series; Video

Image: rushiii_12/X

Indian batting legend Rohit Sharma will be leaving for Delhi to join Team India ahead of the much-anticipated series against Australia. Spotted at Mumbai Airport, the 38-year-old appeared in excellent shape, reflecting the rigorous training and preparation he has undertaken in recent weeks.

Sharma’s arrival comes as India gears up for a challenging schedule, featuring a three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is against the Australians. Known for his leadership and batting prowess, Rohit is expected to play a crucial role in guiding the team and setting the tone on the field.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts have welcomed his arrival with excitement, eager to see the Indian star lead from the front. His fitness and focus signal India’s determination to perform strongly against Australia, a team renowned for its competitiveness and depth.

With the series just around the corner, Rohit Sharma’s presence is set to boost Team India’s confidence, both on and off the field, as they prepare for what promises to be an intense cricketing showdown.

'I Love Playing...': Rohit Sharma Reflects His Thoughts On Crucial Australia Series At An Event; Video

At the CEAT Cricket Awards show, Indian star player Rohit Sharma shared his admiration for playing against Australia, calling it one of the most exciting challenges in international cricket. Speaking ahead of India’s upcoming series against the Aussies, Rohit reflected on the unique intensity and thrill that such contests bring, both for players and fans.

"I love playing against Australia, love going there," Rohit said with a smile. "People in Australia love cricket a lot." His comments were met with applause, as they echoed the sentiments of countless fans who cherish the long-standing, high-quality cricketing rivalry between India and Australia.

Rohit’s remarks highlighted not only the on-field competition but also the cultural connection that cricket fosters between the two nations. Known for his calm demeanour and explosive batting, Rohit has played several memorable knocks against Australia across formats, both at home and on Australian soil. From his fluent centuries in Test matches to match-winning performances in white-ball cricket, his record against Australia remains among the best in the modern era.

As the Indian team prepares for yet another showdown with their arch-rivals, Rohit’s love for the occasion sets the tone. His experience, leadership, and flair will be vital, and fans across both countries will be eagerly awaiting another thrilling chapter in this celebrated cricket rivalry.