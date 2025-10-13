Watch: Rohit Sharma Picks Up Award Put Down On Floor By Shreyas Iyer, Places It On Table At 2025 CEAT Cricket Award Event

Image: X

A video of former Team India skipper Rohit Sharma went viral, in which he is displaying a sense of respect and awareness for the trophy. During the recent 2025 CEAT Cricket Awards, Shreyas Iyer was seen briefly placing his award on the floor after receiving it. Rohit quickly picked up the award and placed it back on the table.

Shreyas Iyer was given the award for his outstanding batting performance during the Champions Trophy 2025, which India went onto win under skipper Rohit Sharma. Iyer was honoured for scoring the highest runs by an Indian player during the tournament.

Shreyas Iyer performance in the Champions Trophy

Shreyas Iyer finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with 243 runs in five innings, including two important fifties. His blend of controlled aggression and ability to both anchor the innings and accelerate the scoring was crucial to India securing their second consecutive ICC white-ball title, following their T20 World Cup win in 2024.

"I performed in all these tournaments, and they helped me boost my momentum and confidence heading into the Champions Trophy. Then I was lucky to have played in ODIs against England and stamp my authority there,” Iyer said.

What's next Shreyas Iyer?

Iyer is gearing up for India’s three-match ODI series in Australia starting October 19, where he has been named vice-captain. Although his past performances in Australia have been modest, with 59 runs in three innings, his recent form, both statistically and mentally, indicates he is prepared for the challenge.

This year in eight ODIs, Iyer has scored 424 runs at an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 93.59, including four half-centuries. These numbers reflect a player who has shown resilience and determination to overcome setbacks and establish himself as a key figure in the Indian cricket team.