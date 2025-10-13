‘You Know It’s Out But...’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Questions DRS After West Indies Batter John Campbell Survives LBW

Image: X

The opening session on Day 4 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test witnessed a dramatic moment in which Jasprit Bumrah questioned the decision made by DRS after his LBW appeal against John Campbell was turned down. The incident came on the fifth ball of the 55th over. Bumrah delivered a sharp ball that struck Campbell’s pads as the batsman shuffled across to play a drive.

An emphatic LBW appeal followed, but umpire Richard Illingworth shook his head, signaling not out. India immediately opted for a review, hoping the technology would support their claim.

Upon review, UltraEdge indicated a faint spike when the ball passed near both bat and pad, suggesting an inside edge. Third umpire Alex Wharf confirmed the inside edge and advised the on-field umpire to maintain the original not-out decision. Campbell had patiently continued his innings, skillfully shuffling across the crease and possibly catching the ball on the bat's edge before it hit his pads.

After the review was lost, Bumrah walked back to his mark with a mix of frustration and amusement. Passing Illingworth, he was heard saying, “You know it's out. But the technology can't prove it,” with a wide smile.

Jadeja dismisses Campbell

Campbell was eventually dismissed by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja after scoring his maiden Test century. Campbell had hit a six to Jadeja and reach the three-figure mark, much to the delight of the West Indies team.

The players stood up from the dressing room in applause, with the happiness of coach Darren Sammy knowing no bounds. Since 2020, Campbell is only the sixth centurion for the West Indies as an opener.

The pair of Hope and Campbell stitched a stand of 177 runs for the third wicket. At the time of writing, Shai Hope was unbeaten on 81 and was joined by skipper Roston Chase who was playing on 7.