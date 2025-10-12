 IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3: Team India Aim For Huge Lead In Delhi After Marathon Batting Performance
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3: Team India Aim For Huge Lead In Delhi After Marathon Batting Performance

IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3: Team India Aim For Huge Lead In Delhi After Marathon Batting Performance

Team India are firmly in the driver’s seat as Day 3 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi beckons. With the West Indies at 140/4 ahead of Day 3 in Delhi, the home side could bat again or enforce the follow-on depending upon the situation. Either way, fans are expected to witness another dominant day for the Asian Giants.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
Team India. | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India are firmly in the driver’s seat as Day 3 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi beckons. With the West Indies at 140/4 ahead of Day 3 in Delhi, the home side could bat again or enforce the follow-on depending upon the situation. Either way, fans are expected to witness another dominant day for the Asian Giants.

India declared their innings before Tea on Day 2 as centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill drove their total to a mammoth 518/5. Following that, the spinners worked their magic with the ball, led by Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up three out of the four wickets to fall. The wicket taken by Kuldeep Yadav also had Jadeja playing a part in it as he took a sharp catch at mid-wicket.

Meanwhile, the West Indies showed credible resilience after John Campbell fell for 10 early in the innings. Tagenaraine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze displayed proactivity against Indian spinners, stitching a 66-run partnership but lost wickets in clumps to find themselves under pressure. Shai Hope, who has looked good for his 31, must carry on to play a long innings if the tourists are to have an opportunity of challenging India.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In South Interior Districts; Says IMD
Karnataka Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In South Interior Districts; Says IMD
Mumbai Metro’s New Cycle-Friendly Coach Sparks Online Debate; Netizens Praise Eco Move, Commuters Demand Better Infrastructure | Watch Video
Mumbai Metro’s New Cycle-Friendly Coach Sparks Online Debate; Netizens Praise Eco Move, Commuters Demand Better Infrastructure | Watch Video
SEBI In Advanced Talks With UIDAI, RBI To Launch Remote KYC For NRIs; Testing Phase Underway
SEBI In Advanced Talks With UIDAI, RBI To Launch Remote KYC For NRIs; Testing Phase Underway
IIT JAM 2026: Registration Process Ends Today; Here's How To Apply
IIT JAM 2026: Registration Process Ends Today; Here's How To Apply
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shares Light-Hearted Moment With Shubman Gill After His Disastrous Run-Out...

Video: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shares Light-Hearted Moment With Shubman Gill After His Disastrous Run-Out...

Video: Charles Oliveira Adorably Holds His Child Up High After Bossing Over Mateusz Gamrot At UFC...

Video: Charles Oliveira Adorably Holds His Child Up High After Bossing Over Mateusz Gamrot At UFC...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sophie Ecclestone Stars As England Beats Sri Lanka By 89 Runs At Colombo

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sophie Ecclestone Stars As England Beats Sri Lanka By 89 Runs At Colombo

Chaos & Carnage! Roman Reigns Smashes Bronson Reed With Cricket Bat In A Thrilling Match At WWE...

Chaos & Carnage! Roman Reigns Smashes Bronson Reed With Cricket Bat In A Thrilling Match At WWE...

Funny Mix-Up! Shai Hope & Tevin Imlach Nearly Collide While Running Between Wickets During IND Vs WI...

Funny Mix-Up! Shai Hope & Tevin Imlach Nearly Collide While Running Between Wickets During IND Vs WI...