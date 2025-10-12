IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3: Team India Aim For Huge Lead In Delhi After Marathon Batting Performance

Team India. | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India are firmly in the driver’s seat as Day 3 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi beckons. With the West Indies at 140/4 ahead of Day 3 in Delhi, the home side could bat again or enforce the follow-on depending upon the situation. Either way, fans are expected to witness another dominant day for the Asian Giants.

India declared their innings before Tea on Day 2 as centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill drove their total to a mammoth 518/5. Following that, the spinners worked their magic with the ball, led by Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up three out of the four wickets to fall. The wicket taken by Kuldeep Yadav also had Jadeja playing a part in it as he took a sharp catch at mid-wicket.

Meanwhile, the West Indies showed credible resilience after John Campbell fell for 10 early in the innings. Tagenaraine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze displayed proactivity against Indian spinners, stitching a 66-run partnership but lost wickets in clumps to find themselves under pressure. Shai Hope, who has looked good for his 31, must carry on to play a long innings if the tourists are to have an opportunity of challenging India.