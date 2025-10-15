Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Head To Australia With Other Team India Players For White Ball Series

The first batch of Team India players arrived at Delhi Airport to leave for Australia for the white ball series starting October 19. The visual of players entering Delhi Airport has emerged online. Virat Kohli can be seen leading the way followed by Rohit Sharma, skipper Shubman Gill, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna. BCCI had decided to send players in two batches.

The ODI series will mark the much-awaited return of Rohit and Kohli in the Indian team, who last played in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in March. India are scheduled to clash with Australia in three ODIs and five T20Is during the campaign. After the conclusion of ODI series on October 25, the five T20I games will be played from October 29 to November 8.

Team India set for Shubman Gill era

The ongoing tour will see team India heading into Shubman Gill era in ODIs after being recently appointed as the new skipper. Gill now stands at the forefront of India’s next-generation white-ball project. Backed by vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, he leads a squad that has blend of youthful energy with the experience of proven performers.

For stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the series offers a chance to keep their hopes alive for making the cut for the 2027 ODI World Cup. , Both Rohit and Kohli are believed to have expressed their desire to continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup, even though India will play few 50-over games in the lead-up to the marquee event.

On the other hand, Gill and Iyer aim to stamp their authority in terms of leadership and guide India through an important transition period. The Australian tour will serve as a testing ground and a statement of intent. The tour will also present opportunity to refine combinations, strengthen reserves, and mark the beginning of India’s post-Kohli-Rohit narrative