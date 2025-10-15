 Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Record With 2 Goals During Portugal Vs Hungary World Cup Qualifiers Match
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 09:56 AM IST
ImageL: Cristiano Ronaldo/X

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again written his name in history books with a goal against Hungary on Tuesday night. By scoring a landmark 40th goal in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, he became the first-ever player to reach the tally. On Tuesday, October 14, the 40-year-old Portuguese captain achieved the record during Portugal’s intense 2-2 draw against Hungary in Lisbon. Ronaldo’s brace, an equalizer in the 22nd minute and a strike just before halftime, propelled his overall tally to 41 goals in World Cup qualifying matches, surpassing the previous high mark set by Guatemalan striker Carlos Ruiz.​

Ronaldo also has some of the biggest records in international football this his name including Most international goals in history(133), Most caps for men's national team(215+) and Most goals in European Championship history (14)

Portugal edging closer to World Cup qualification

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute of the match played at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. His second goal in the 45+3rd minute of the first half.

Hungary staged comeback with Attila Szalai finding the back of the net for the visitors. However, Ronaldo’s first-half brace had put Portugal on the verge of qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Dominik Szoboszlai struck in stoppage time to make Portugal wait and boost his nation’s hopes of making it to the tournament. Roberto Martinez’s side top Group F with 10 points, five clear of Hungary.

Ronaldo will be 41 years old next summer for the 48-team World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but is fully expected to be a part of the squad that will try to earn Portugal a first-ever trophy at the world's biggest tournament.

