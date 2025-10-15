'Can You Message Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli For Their Bat?': Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Son Taimur’s Love For Cricket; Video

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor’s older son Taimur is being surrounded by surrounded by some of the biggest stars from Bollywood, but it looks like he is more of a sports fanatic rather than acting . Speaking on Soha Ali Khan’s YouTube podcast, Kareena revealed that Taimur often asks if she knows India’s cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli because he wants to message them and ask for their cricket bats.

Kareena said, “The only thing he (Taimur) keeps asking is, ‘Are you friendly with Rohit Sharma? Are you friendly with Virat Kohli? Can you message and ask him if I can get that bat of his? Is there a contact you have for Lionel Messi?’ I’m like, ‘No! I don’t know them!’’. She added, “He isn’t even interested in music; he’s just interested in some Chelsea players right now.”

Taimur ‘s connection with cricket

Taimur comes from a family with a rich cricketing heritage. His late grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was one of India’s finest captains. Pataudi played 46 Test matches, scoring 2,793 runs at an average of 34.91, including six centuries and sixteen half-centuries.

About Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are currently heading to Australia for a three-match ODI series starting October 19. This will be first outing for both cricketers since the Champions Trophy triumph. With uncertainty looming large over place in the team for the 2027 World Cup, the upcoming ODI matches will be an audition for two of the stalwarts of Indian cricket.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla recently dismissed concerns over their ODI futures with speculations rife that the Australia tour could be the last of their international career.

He said, “They are great batsmen. We will succeed in defeating Australia with them in the team. It is absolutely wrong to say that this is their last ODI series. It depends on the players as to when they have to retire,"