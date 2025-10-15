Heartwarming Gesture By Virat Kohli, Asks For Fan-Made Portrait, Autographs It Moments Before Flying To Australia With Team India | WATCH | X @Trend_VKohli

A fan of Virat Kohli witnessed a moment that he could cherish for life when the Indian batting legend himself approached his guard and asked for the portrait made by the fan, which he autographed while on the team bus, set to fly to Australia. The heartwarming moment has gone viral on social media, with fans and netizens praising Kohli's sweet gesture towards his young fan, despite being in a rush to leave. Kohli joined Team India in Delhi yesterday and is leaving for Australia for a 3-match ODI series.

Virat Kohli, alongside former team India captain Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and other team India players, were spotted at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi to leave for Australia. While sitting in the team bus, surrounded by tons of fans, Virat Kohli asks his guard for a portrait made by a young fan. As the guard got the portrait, Kohli signed it and handed it over to the fan in the now viral and wholesome moment.

WATCH VIDEO:

Virat Kohli asked a fan for a poster and autographed it 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/JbqCnyqQWS — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) October 15, 2025

Netizens and Indian cricket fans are celebrating Kohli's arrival on the Internet. While King Kohli and Hitman, Rohit Sharma joining Team India ahead of the Australia tour has sent fans into happy tears.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Head To Australia With Other Team India Players

Surrounded by fans and supporters, Team India made their way into IGI Airport this morning, viral videos show Virat Kohli followed by Rohit Sharma and other Team India players entering the airport.

VIDEO | Delhi: Indian cricket team members arrive at IGI airport to leave for Australia. Team India will be playing three ODIs and five T20Is during the tour.#INDvsAUS



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/ODxHTpJ3mU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2025

Team India will be playing 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against Australia in the bilateral series. Stalwarts and Rohit Sharma will only be part of the ODI series following their retirements in the shorter form of the game. All eyes of cricket circles are on Shubman Gill as his first ODI series as the official full-time captain of Team India.