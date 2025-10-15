 Heartwarming Gesture By Virat Kohli, Asks For Fan-Made Portrait, Autographs It Moments Before Flying To Australia With Team India | WATCH
Rutunjay Dole
Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
Heartwarming Gesture By Virat Kohli, Asks For Fan-Made Portrait, Autographs It Moments Before Flying To Australia With Team India | WATCH

A fan of Virat Kohli witnessed a moment that he could cherish for life when the Indian batting legend himself approached his guard and asked for the portrait made by the fan, which he autographed while on the team bus, set to fly to Australia. The heartwarming moment has gone viral on social media, with fans and netizens praising Kohli's sweet gesture towards his young fan, despite being in a rush to leave. Kohli joined Team India in Delhi yesterday and is leaving for Australia for a 3-match ODI series.

Virat Kohli, alongside former team India captain Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and other team India players, were spotted at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi to leave for Australia. While sitting in the team bus, surrounded by tons of fans, Virat Kohli asks his guard for a portrait made by a young fan. As the guard got the portrait, Kohli signed it and handed it over to the fan in the now viral and wholesome moment.

WATCH VIDEO:

Netizens and Indian cricket fans are celebrating Kohli's arrival on the Internet. While King Kohli and Hitman, Rohit Sharma joining Team India ahead of the Australia tour has sent fans into happy tears.

Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Head To Australia With Other Team India Players

Surrounded by fans and supporters, Team India made their way into IGI Airport this morning, viral videos show Virat Kohli followed by Rohit Sharma and other Team India players entering the airport.

Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Head To Australia With Other Team India Players For White Ball...
Team India will be playing 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against Australia in the bilateral series. Stalwarts and Rohit Sharma will only be part of the ODI series following their retirements in the shorter form of the game. All eyes of cricket circles are on Shubman Gill as his first ODI series as the official full-time captain of Team India.

