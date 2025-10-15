Viral Video Captures Man Begging Inside Bengaluru Metro, Netizens Demand Strict Action | X @path2shah

Commuters on Bengaluru’s Green Line Metro were left shocked after a video surfaced showing a man begging inside a moving train near Srirampura station. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows the individual approaching passengers one by one, seeking alms during the ride.

The footage, reportedly captured by a commuter, quickly spread across social media platforms, with users expressing both concern and criticism. Many highlighted that such incidents undermine the safety and discipline expected in public transport systems like Namma Metro, which are generally known for their cleanliness and orderliness.

According to reports, the incident occurred yesterday, on October 14, when the man entered the metro unnoticed and began moving between compartments asking for money. While some passengers appeared uncomfortable, others silently ignored the situation until he exited at the next station.

WATCH VIDEO:

A viral video shows a person begging onboard a #NammaMetro train.BMRCL say ,"He entered train with a ticket at 11 am yesterday from Majestic & exited at Dasarahalli.He began begging later during the ride.However,no such activity was observed during routine patrol by HomeGuards." pic.twitter.com/0WyHeiYQlc — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) October 15, 2025

The video was posted by @path2shah. The caption of the video reads, "A viral video shows a person begging on board a #NammaMetro train. BMRCL says, "He entered the train with a ticket at 11 am yesterday from Majestic & exited at Dasarahalli. He began begging later during the ride. However, no such activity was observed during routine patrol by HomeGuards."

Netizens have questioned how the man managed to enter the metro premises despite security checks at every entry point. On the other hand, several such incidents have been reported in Namma Bengaluru in the past.

In another instance from December 2024, a similar video went viral of a beggar asking for money from a metro passenger inside the moving train. A similar incident had occurred in November 2023, where a man with a hearing impairment boarded a train on the Green Line and begged for money.