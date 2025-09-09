Viral Video Shows Student In Canada Begging On Platform; Sparks Debate On Costly Immigrant Struggles | Instagram @thelasthournews

CANADA: Amid immigration tensions all across the world, a new video said to be from Canada shows a student begging on the platform of a subway. The video raises concerns about immigrants and students struggling due to a costly lifestyle. In the video recorded by a passerby on the platform, the woman can be seen begging with a piece of cardboard in her hand. As soon as she gets to know that someone is filming her, she starts hiding her face.

Some of the netizens are claiming that the woman is from Pakistan, while some are claiming that she is an Indian. Unidentified, she can be seen begging on the platform in the video recorded by the onlooker. As soon as she noticed that someone was recording her, she started hiding her face with the piece of cardboard in her hand and fled the scene. In another clip, she can be seen running away from the video recorder while showing the middle finger to the camera.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was reshared by @thelasthournews on Instagram. The caption of the video reads, "The Harsh Reality Behind the Dream of the West." Further, it adds, "The video has sparked h£ated discussions online. Many people are pointing out how life abroad is not as glamorous as it seems on social media. High expenses, tuition fees, and daily living costs push many international students and immigrants into extreme struggles. While in their home countries, they might live decently with fewer resources, the dream of moving to Western countries often traps them in financial hardship."

"This video is a reminder: not everything abroad is as shiny as it looks. Behind the dream of the West, countless stories of pain, sacrifice, and survival remain untold," the user wrote.