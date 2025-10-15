KBC Junior Contestant Siddhant Bharti Wins ₹7.5 Lakh For Correctly Answering Question On India's Cricket Legend

Image: X

The inauguration of the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum in Mumbai back in August saw tribute being paid to country's cricket legends. Among them was the former Indian captain Sunil Gavaksar, whose bronze statue was unveiled at the museum. The former India opener who currently works as a commentator recently featured in a question which was asked on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in the latest episode of KBC 17 juniors week asked contestant and international chess player Siddhant Bharti a question about statute of India's cricket icon at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. He asked, "In August 2025, which cricketer’s statue was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai?"

The options for the question were A. Sunil Gavaskar, B. Rohit Sharma, C. Ravi Shastri, D. Sachin Tendulkar. Bharti used 'Ask The Expert' lifeline to correctly answer option A and win ₹7,50,000 points.

Sunil Gavaskar on being honoured with Bronze statue

Sunil Gavaskar was visibly moved and at a loss for words after his statue was unveiled at Wankhede. Speaking to media, he said, "I am actually at a loss for words because I am overwhelmed by this unique honour.It doesn't happen to everybody - a statue just outside the museum where there is going to be so much more footfall."

The statue honors Sunil Gavaskar’s historic milestone as the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this landmark during the Ahmedabad Test against Pakistan in March 1987.

The newly inaugurated museum also features two of Gavaskar’s prized caps, one from his Mumbai cricket days and another from the Dadar Union Sports Club showcasing cherished moments from his illustrious career.

The former India captain was a part of India's iconic 1983 World Cup triumph. Gavaskar then also led India to a famous victory in the 1985 World Championship of Cricket after the side defeated arch-rival Pakistan in the summit clash.