Did Rohit Sharma Bow Down To Virat Kohli Before Hugging Team India Star Inside The Bus? Check Video

Rohit Sharma (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Team India batting star Rohit Sharma seemingly bowed down to Virat Kohli before getting in the team bus in Delhi to go to the airport to board the flight to Australia. In a video shared by BCCI's official handle on X, Rohit was seen bowing down before getting into the team bus to hug his long-time teammate Kohli.

The biggest news dominating ahead of the high-profile tour of Australia is the international comebacks of the prolific batting duo. Kohli and Rohit, two of the biggest match-winners for India in white-ball history, will feature for India for the first time since March. Hence, fans in Australia will be excited to see them and the stadiums are likely to be jampacked throughout the series.

Watch the below video as Rohit seemingly bows down to Kohli before giving him a hug:

"They’ve obviously been champions of the game for India" - Pat Cummins

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins, who will miss the upcoming white-ball leg against India due to a back injury, said the following on Jio Hotstar:

"Virat and Rohit have been part of almost every Indian side for the last 15 years, so this might be the last chance for the Australian public to see them playing out here. They’ve obviously been champions of the game for India and are always very well supported. Whenever we play them, the crowd gets loud."

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.