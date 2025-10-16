 'It's Not Happening, Sorry': Novak Djokovic Cheekily Apologises To Youngsters By Confirming He Has No Plans To Retire Soon; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It's Not Happening, Sorry': Novak Djokovic Cheekily Apologises To Youngsters By Confirming He Has No Plans To Retire Soon; Video

'It's Not Happening, Sorry': Novak Djokovic Cheekily Apologises To Youngsters By Confirming He Has No Plans To Retire Soon; Video

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic cheekily apologised to the youngsters coming through as he aims to play the sport for as long as he can. With anchor Max Kellerman asking whether the youngsters must beat Djokovic into retirement, the 38-year-old responded, "It's not happening, I'm sorry, sparking laughter.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Novak Djokovic. | (Image Credits: X)

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic cheekily apologised to the youngsters coming through as he aims to play the sport for as long as he can. With anchor Max Kellerman asking whether the youngsters must beat Djokovic into retirement, the 38-year-old responded, "It's not happening, I'm sorry, sparking laughter.

Read Also
Six Kings Slam 2025: Check Out Prize Money, Tournament Format, Live Streaming Details And Much More
article-image

Despite falling at the semi-final hurdle in the last few Grand Slams, Djokovic remains the men's player with most titles, snaffling 24 of them. Nevertheless, the veteran has admitted on quite a few occasions that age has caught up to him due to lack of speed but likely remains determined to play in the Australian Open next year.

Watch the below video as Kellerman asks:

"The young guys will have to beat you into retirement. You’re not just going to go away."

FPJ Shorts
First Randomisation Of EVM-VVPATs For Bye-Elections In 8 Assembly Constituencies Completed
First Randomisation Of EVM-VVPATs For Bye-Elections In 8 Assembly Constituencies Completed
'Forget The Gym...': Ravi Shastri Discloses Details About Virat Kohli's 'Unreal' Work Ethic Ahead Of AUS vs IND ODI Series; Video
'Forget The Gym...': Ravi Shastri Discloses Details About Virat Kohli's 'Unreal' Work Ethic Ahead Of AUS vs IND ODI Series; Video
Central Railway Running Staff To Stage Major Protest At CSMT On October 17 Over Long-Standing Demands
Central Railway Running Staff To Stage Major Protest At CSMT On October 17 Over Long-Standing Demands
Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar Congress Stages Massive Protest Demanding End To Chronic Water Shortage
Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar Congress Stages Massive Protest Demanding End To Chronic Water Shortage

Before a cheeky smile, Djokovic said:

"It's not happening, sorry. I'm sorry to disappoint them, it's not happening."

"I want to really see how far I can go" - Novak Djokovic

Djokovic stated the reason behind continuing to play by underlining that legends like LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo have inspired him to push the limits. He elaborated:

"One of my biggest motivations is I want to really see how far I can go. If you see across all global sports, LeBron James, he is still going strong. He is 40. Cristiano Ronaldo. Tom Brady played till he was 40 something years old. It's unbelievable, they're inspiring me as well. I want to keep going, that is one of the motivations I have. I want to also live to see the change coming in our sport."

The semi-final of Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia will see Djokovic face Jannik Sinner, who had defeated him in the recent US Open semi-final.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Forget The Gym...': Ravi Shastri Discloses Details About Virat Kohli's 'Unreal' Work Ethic Ahead Of...

'Forget The Gym...': Ravi Shastri Discloses Details About Virat Kohli's 'Unreal' Work Ethic Ahead Of...

AUS W vs BAN W, Women's World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy Peels Off Consecutive Tons As Australia Hammer...

AUS W vs BAN W, Women's World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy Peels Off Consecutive Tons As Australia Hammer...

From ISPL To Ranji Trophy: Irfan Umair's Inspiring Journey

From ISPL To Ranji Trophy: Irfan Umair's Inspiring Journey

Video: UAE Beats Japan To Clinch T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket; Find Out Which Teams Have Qualified For...

Video: UAE Beats Japan To Clinch T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket; Find Out Which Teams Have Qualified For...

MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Aaradhya Shetty’s Five‑Star Show in Girls U‑12; Hill...

MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Aaradhya Shetty’s Five‑Star Show in Girls U‑12; Hill...