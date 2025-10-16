'Cancer Won Guys, See Ya! 21-Year-Old’s Heartbreaking Post About His Last Diwali Leaves The Internet In Tears

Representational pic: Courtesy Canva

A 21-year-old man from India has moved the internet to tears after sharing a deeply emotional post on Reddit about living with terminal cancer. Posted on the r/TwentiesIndia subreddit, his heartfelt message opened up about his struggle with Stage 4 colorectal cancer, a diagnosis he received in 2023.

After months of chemotherapy sessions, painful hospital stays, and moments of fleeting hope, the young man revealed that his doctors have now run out of treatment options. According to him, the prognosis is bleak, he may not live to see the next year.

"It hurts knowing this might be my last Diwali"

With Diwali approaching, his message carried a haunting tone of acceptance and heartbreak. “Diwali’s coming soon, and the lights are already glowing in the streets,” he wrote. “It’s hard knowing I’ll see them for the last time. I’ll miss the laughter, the lights, and the noise. It feels strange to watch life move forward while mine is slowly winding down.”

He also shared his sorrow over unfulfilled dreams, from traveling the world to starting a small business and adopting a dog. Each plan now feels like a fading wish as he confronts the reality of limited time.

Leaving a trace before fading away

In his closing lines, the Reddit user expressed the quiet pain of his family’s grief and his own desire to leave behind a small trace of himself. “I can see the sadness in my parents’ faces every day. I don’t really know why I’m writing this. Maybe just to say it all out loud… to leave something behind before I fade quietly into whatever comes next.”

His raw honesty struck a chord across the internet, quickly turning the post into one of the most emotional viral moments of the season.

Internet responds with love, hope, and strength

Reddit users flooded the comments section with messages of compassion and solidarity. Many shared prayers, comforting words, and even life advice to help him find peace and joy in his remaining days.

One commenter wrote, “I hope for a miracle. Even if it’s small, may you find peace. Take long walks, listen to music, watch sunsets, enjoy what’s left in every possible way.”

Another user admitted, “The line- ‘I had dreams, you know?’, broke me completely. You’re stronger than most people could ever be.”

A third commenter added, “You’ve shown more courage than words can describe. Wishing you light and comfort every single day.”

Others said his post reminded them how fleeting life truly is-a powerful call to cherish moments often taken for granted.

A heartbreaking reminder of life’s fragility

Colorectal cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among young adults globally, has seen a concerning rise in cases under 30. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), early detection remains key to improving survival rates.

The young man’s post has become a symbol of courage and vulnerability, reminding readers everywhere to hold their loved ones close, live without regrets, and find meaning even in pain.