Hema Malini's Secret To Fit Boy & Flawless Skin At 77: From Kesar Infused Tea To 'First Class Gujarati Khana', Here's Her Wellness Secret

Hema Malini |

Bollywood’s “Dream Girl” Hema Malini continues to inspire generations with her grace, vitality, and timeless beauty. As the legendary actor and politician turned 77 on October 16, fans continue to admire how she maintains such remarkable fitness. Her secret? A combination of yoga, classical dance, meditation, disciplined eating habits, and regular fasting, all deeply rooted in her spiritual and cultural beliefs.

Morning rituals rooted in simplicity

In a February 2008 interview with Telegraph, Hema Malini begins her day with a warm cup of tea infused with kesar (saffron), a spice known for its health and skin benefits. The milk for her tea is boiled beforehand to ensure purity. She limits herself to just two cups of tea a day, usually accompanied by crisp Marie biscuits.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For breakfast, she prefers idlis, a light and healthy South Indian dish, and consciously avoids fried snacks like vadas. On Sundays, she treats herself to paneer parathas with plain curd, blending taste with nutrition.

Fasting as a spiritual and wellness practice

The actress observes fasts twice a week, on Mondays for Lord Shiva and Fridays for Goddess Durga or Lakshmi. Even during fasting, she ensures her body receives nourishment. Her fasting meals usually include a couple of unsalted paneer cubes, bananas, and a glass of orange juice. On shoot days, she might opt for fruit salad and boiled vegetables without salt, breaking her fast around 6:30 p.m.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Homemade meals and a strict vegetarian diet

Despite her busy schedule, Hema Malini insists on carrying home-cooked meals to film sets. While her cook prepares food, she ensures it suits her family’s taste for South Indian cuisine, often enjoying a bowl of rasam, a light, spicy soup that aids digestion.

Her diet reflects her roots in an orthodox Iyengar Brahmin family, meaning she strictly follows a pure vegetarian lifestyle. She avoids combining chapati and rice in the same meal, a principle based on traditional Indian dietary wisdom for better digestion.

Hema has a soft spot for Gujarati and South Indian delicacies, particularly kadi and rasam. She fondly mentioned that her sister-in-law, who is Gujarati, prepares “first-class Gujarati khana.” These wholesome, balanced dishes not only satisfy her taste buds but also align with her health goals.

Discipline, dance, and yoga

Apart from diet, Hema Malini swears by regular yoga, meditation, and Bharatanatyam dance practice, which together help her maintain flexibility, balance, and inner calm. She believes fitness is not just physical but also mental and spiritual.

In interviews, she has often emphasized that consistency and moderation are key to staying youthful. She avoids overindulgence and prefers natural foods over processed ones.