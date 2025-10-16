 Tripti Dimri's Sexy Corset Ensemble Turns Heads At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 In New York
Tripti Dimri dazzles at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 in New York, serving bold glamour in a black corset and lace ensemble

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
article-image

Indian actress and international style star Tripti Dimri made a striking appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 held in New York City on October 15. Sitting front row among an exclusive guest list of global icons, Tripti effortlessly blended high fashion with timeless grace, making her presence a highlight of the star-studded night.

Her attendance symbolised the global representation and inclusivity that the brand has been embracing in recent years, and the actress certainly lived up to her reputation for delivering bold yet refined fashion statements. The Animal actress took to Instagram stories to share her snippets form her visit.

A sultry take on black: Tripti’s look decoded

Tripti Dimri exuded sophistication in an all-black ensemble that masterfully balanced sensuality and structure. She opted for a leather corset bodice that accentuated her silhouette, paired with a lace mermaid skirt that added a touch of romantic allure. The sheer lace fabric introduced a delicate contrast against the edgy leather, creating a perfect harmony between strength and softness.

The fitted corset top, complete with defined seams and straps, brought a modern gothic edge, while the lace skirt introduced texture and movement. The subtle peplum detail at the waist added volume and femininity, making the outfit a standout choice for a night dedicated to glamour.

Finishing touches that elevated the look

Tripti completed her ensemble with pointed black heels, sheer stockings, and a stack of bold gold and colorful bracelets, adding a dash of youthful vibrancy to her monochrome look. Her wavy brunette locks cascaded elegantly over her shoulders, styled in soft, voluminous curls reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour. A statement choker and hoop earrings added the finishing touch, amplifying her confident yet classic aura.

article-image

Her makeup was radiant yet understated, dewy skin, defined brows, and a glossy nude lip, ensuring that her outfit remained the centerpiece of the night.

