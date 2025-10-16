'Fairytale Proposal Straight From A Disney Movie': Man Uses AI-Generated Trailer To Propose His Girlfriend; Her Reaction Steals Hearts Online | Instagram @cellocoelho

In a heartwarming blend of technology and romance, a man has gone viral for proposing to his girlfriend in a way that feels straight out of a Disney fairytale, through an AI-generated movie trailer crafted entirely around their love story.

The viral video, which has captivated millions online, shows the man surprising his partner while they are glued up on their sofa for a movie date. As the cinematic trailer begins to play, it features lifelike AI-generated visuals of the couple in magical, storybook settings reminiscent of a Disney film. The trailer narrates their journey from friendship to love, ending with the heartfelt question, “Will you marry me?”

WATCH VIDEO:

At the end of the trailer, in a scene, the AI-generated lookalike of the couple can be seen sitting in a similar setting on their sofa watching a movie. The guy in the trailer, pops out a ring and tosses it abruptly where the trailer ends. To the sudden surprise the boyfriend in the viral video pops out the same ring from his pocket and goes down on one knee to propose his partner. Visibly emotional and in tears, his girlfriend, immediately says yes.

The emotional moment, captured on camera, has since gone viral on social media. The couple shared the reel on their handles on Instagram.

Social media users praised the man’s creativity and use of artificial intelligence in a romantic gesture, calling the moment as “best Award for best marriage proposal of 2025 goes to you.” Others were amazed by how realistic and cinematic the AI-generated visuals looked, saying, “The best thing there is is for a man to know a woman and charm her in what she loves most.”