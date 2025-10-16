MP News: ₹7 Lakh Stolen From Shop After Owner Goes To Pee In Chhatarpur, CCTV Captures Thief

MP News: ₹7 Lakh Stolen From Shop In Broad Daylight In Chhatarpur, CCTV Captures Thief | Instagram

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A thief stole ₹7 lakh in cash from a shop in broad day-light in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur while the owner had stepped out for a bathroom break.

The matter came to fore through CCTV footage that surfaced on social media on Thursday.

In the video, it is clearly visible that the thief entered a shop which was left unattended. He then swept all the cash he could from the shop and fled the spot with a bag full of cash.

Watch the video here:

The footage has been submitted to the police as evidence and an FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint.

Police have begun an investigation into the matter and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

A search has been launched to trace and arrest the suspect.

Further details are awaited.

Thefts frequent in state

Recently, Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) worth approximately Rs 12 lakh was stolen from AIIMS Hospital’s blood bank.

In the case, police arrested 6 persons linked to the crime and recovered 1,123 units of stolen plasma and cash of Rs 8.57 lakh from the accused.

Last month in September, the group of miscreants allegedly stormed into the private finance company and looted more than 14 kg of gold and ₹5 lakh in cash in a daring daylight robbery.