 MP News: ₹7 Lakh Stolen From Shop After Owner Goes To Pee In Chhatarpur, CCTV Captures Thief
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: ₹7 Lakh Stolen From Shop After Owner Goes To Pee In Chhatarpur, CCTV Captures Thief

MP News: ₹7 Lakh Stolen From Shop After Owner Goes To Pee In Chhatarpur, CCTV Captures Thief

Police have begun an investigation into the matter and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
MP News: ₹7 Lakh Stolen From Shop In Broad Daylight In Chhatarpur, CCTV Captures Thief | Instagram

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A thief stole ₹7 lakh in cash from a shop in broad day-light in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur while the owner had stepped out for a bathroom break.

The matter came to fore through CCTV footage that surfaced on social media on Thursday. 

In the video, it is clearly visible that the thief entered a shop which was left unattended. He then swept all the cash he could from the shop and fled the spot with a bag full of cash. 

Watch the video here:

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Jumps 21 Paise To Close At 87.87 Against US Dollar
Rupee Jumps 21 Paise To Close At 87.87 Against US Dollar
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Plight With Visiting Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Plight With Visiting Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya
Varun Chakaravarthy Reveals Shocking Incident That Made Him Leave Architecture: ‘Chennai Client’s Master-Bedroom Was Filled With Poop..’
Varun Chakaravarthy Reveals Shocking Incident That Made Him Leave Architecture: ‘Chennai Client’s Master-Bedroom Was Filled With Poop..’
Sensex Rallies 862 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,500 As Bulls Extend Gains For Second Straight Session
Sensex Rallies 862 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,500 As Bulls Extend Gains For Second Straight Session

The footage has been submitted to the police as evidence and an FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint. 

Police have begun an investigation into the matter and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused. 

A search has been launched to trace and arrest the suspect.

Further details are awaited.

Thefts frequent in state

Recently, Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) worth approximately Rs 12 lakh was stolen from AIIMS Hospital’s blood bank.

In the case, police arrested 6 persons linked to the crime and recovered 1,123 units of stolen plasma and cash of Rs 8.57 lakh from the accused.

Last month in September, the group of miscreants allegedly stormed into the private finance company and looted more than 14 kg of gold and ₹5 lakh in cash in a daring daylight robbery.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Two In-Motion Amusement Rides Hit Each Other At Chhatarpur Funfair, Riders Scream For...

MP News: Two In-Motion Amusement Rides Hit Each Other At Chhatarpur Funfair, Riders Scream For...

MP News: ₹7 Lakh Stolen From Shop After Owner Goes To Pee In Chhatarpur, CCTV Captures Thief

MP News: ₹7 Lakh Stolen From Shop After Owner Goes To Pee In Chhatarpur, CCTV Captures Thief

Transgender Group Leader Detained In Indore After 24 Members Of Rival Faction Ingest Phenyl Amid...

Transgender Group Leader Detained In Indore After 24 Members Of Rival Faction Ingest Phenyl Amid...

MP News: Deori Tehsildar Loses Cool, Slaps Farmer During Fertiliser Distribution— Video Viral

MP News: Deori Tehsildar Loses Cool, Slaps Farmer During Fertiliser Distribution— Video Viral

MP News: Gas Cylinder Blasts At Roadside Restaurant In Jabalpur

MP News: Gas Cylinder Blasts At Roadside Restaurant In Jabalpur