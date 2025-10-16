From Noodles To Mushroom Samosa, This Punjab Vendor Has 200+ Varieties Of India's Favourite Snack; Netizens Are Not Happy, '...Pakad Ke Marenge' | Instagram @foodpandits

A street food vendor from Punjab, Jalandhar, has gone viral for his unusual take on India’s most beloved snack, the samosa. Known for his creativity, the vendor claims to have over 200 varieties of samosas, including bizarre fusions like noodle samosa, macaroni samosa, mushroom samosa, and even bhindi samosa.

The viral video, originally shared on Instagram, shows the vendor proudly displaying a massive menu filled with unconventional samosa fusions. He explains that each filling is freshly made and wrapped in traditional crispy samosa dough before being fried. Among his creations are fusion favorites like paneer samosa, white sauce samosa, and noodles samosa.

WATCH VIDEO:

While some social media users praised the vendor’s innovation, most viewers seemed unimpressed, or even outraged. Netizens flooded the comment section with hilarious and angry reactions. One user commented, “Somosa lover pakad k maarenge samose ki insult karne k liye."

Despite the backlash, the vendor’s stall, reportedly located in Jalandhar, Punjab, has become a local attraction, drawing curious food lovers eager to try his unique creations for themselves. Some visitors even claim that the weirder samosas surprisingly taste good.

This viral trend once again highlights India’s evolving street food culture, though with weird combinations. While purists continue to defend the sanctity of the humble aloo samosa.

Amritsar's 'Sharabi Mutton' Goes Viral On the Internet

A food vendor from Amritsar, Punjab, has stirred up quite a storm on social media with his unconventional dish called 'Sharabi Mutton'. The man, along with his wife, runs a popular food stall and restaurant called ‘The Walking Street’ located on Dwarka Road, where he prepares this unique delicacy by pouring actual alcohol into mutton and cooking it with generous amounts of pure desi ghee.