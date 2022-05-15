Watch video: Makeup artist transforms her face into Captain Sparrow

Recently, a video went viral in which a makeup artist transformed her face into Captain Jack Sparrow's character.

In the video, she is seen applying base with foundation and then proceeding to use multiple products to transform her face into Johnny Deep's character. Her transformation has left netizens stunned.

One of the users commented, "Oh wow that is fantastic!!! i have always loved him in those movies so much, this is delightful."

Another user commented, "You’re just so good!!!!! I love your posts! They make my day."

This video was uploaded by hollymurraymakeup on Instagram with the caption, "More Captain Jack Sparrow content because I love him ❤️

Who should I cosplay next?"

Since posting, the video has gained 540k views and has received 13k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 03:30 PM IST