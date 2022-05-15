Did Harsh Goenka just exposed the tactics of Indian politicians in his recent tweet?

Playing azaan on speakers, destroying buildings with bulldozer, hijab are all topics that have been in the news for a while and have raised many questions in people's minds.
Recently, Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a tweet which has drawn the ire of many netizens.
Goenka on Twitter wrote, "I asked my Guru What is this I keep on hearing about bulldozer, azaan, hanuman chalisa, hijab, halal, Shaheen bagh, love jihaad?” He answered, “Don’t worry. All is almost well in the country. These are just politician’s toys to get votes, and news channel boys to get notes.”
The tweet went viral and left many netizens fuming. Many flooded twitter with comments expressing their disapproval with Goenka's post. Some even asked him who his 'Guru' was. To which he simply replied, "Secret."
Here's how netizens reacted:
Sorry all is not well. Ask people whose homes have been bulldozer.— Perennially Offended (@DieWanderin1) May 14, 2022
Yeah, all is well in the country.— Dr_Saaheba (@Dr_Saaheba) May 14, 2022
These 'toys" have
- Kiilled musllims,
- Denied education to musliim girls
- Snatched livelihood from musliims
- Taken away citizenship of musliims
- Denied freedom of religiion to musliims.
- Dehumanised musliims
But yeah, all is well.
This is provoking more hatred in people. More bad more Raavan. Call it Kaliyuga acceleration.— Amit Mangal 🇮🇳 (@BeingIndian65) May 15, 2022
If someone comes who talks about love, togetherness, oneness - he is Good. You decide whether you want to be with Good or Bad.
I disagree. I think it’s the true reflection of our character as a nation. Bitter pill to swallow. 😊— Sonali Krishna (@sonalikrishna) May 14, 2022
The only class which hasn't evolved in India is the Politician; they continue to use the same template & tools. The voting pattern is proof that divisive issues which play in the media all year long aren't the only factors which voters base their choice on— RameshMenon (@RAMESHMEN0N) May 14, 2022
This is not true- it's not about just politician - citizen have been radicalized as well - there is sudden surge in hate speech and crime through all over India.— Homo Sapiens (@saysTruthOnly) May 15, 2022
Unfortunately "All is not well" for those who are facing the consequences.— Manish (@curious14521) May 14, 2022
People are losing their businesses and belongings over night with those bulldozers, their right to practise their religion (something the constitution guarantees) is at threat, there is constant demonisation of one community and calls for genocide, but sure, "all is almost well".— Neo Spirituality (@neospirituality) May 14, 2022
