Did Harsh Goenka just exposed the tactics of Indian politicians in his recent tweet?

Playing azaan on speakers, destroying buildings with bulldozer, hijab are all topics that have been in the news for a while and have raised many questions in people's minds.

Recently, Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a tweet which has drawn the ire of many netizens.

Goenka on Twitter wrote, "I asked my Guru What is this I keep on hearing about bulldozer, azaan, hanuman chalisa, hijab, halal, Shaheen bagh, love jihaad?” He answered, “Don’t worry. All is almost well in the country. These are just politician’s toys to get votes, and news channel boys to get notes.”

The tweet went viral and left many netizens fuming. Many flooded twitter with comments expressing their disapproval with Goenka's post. Some even asked him who his 'Guru' was. To which he simply replied, "Secret."

Here's how netizens reacted:

Sorry all is not well. Ask people whose homes have been bulldozer. — Perennially Offended (@DieWanderin1) May 14, 2022

Yeah, all is well in the country.

These 'toys" have



- Kiilled musllims,

- Denied education to musliim girls

- Snatched livelihood from musliims

- Taken away citizenship of musliims

- Denied freedom of religiion to musliims.

- Dehumanised musliims



But yeah, all is well. — Dr_Saaheba (@Dr_Saaheba) May 14, 2022

Advertisement

This is provoking more hatred in people. More bad more Raavan. Call it Kaliyuga acceleration.



If someone comes who talks about love, togetherness, oneness - he is Good. You decide whether you want to be with Good or Bad. — Amit Mangal 🇮🇳 (@BeingIndian65) May 15, 2022

I disagree. I think it’s the true reflection of our character as a nation. Bitter pill to swallow. 😊 — Sonali Krishna (@sonalikrishna) May 14, 2022

The only class which hasn't evolved in India is the Politician; they continue to use the same template & tools. The voting pattern is proof that divisive issues which play in the media all year long aren't the only factors which voters base their choice on — RameshMenon (@RAMESHMEN0N) May 14, 2022

Advertisement

This is not true- it's not about just politician - citizen have been radicalized as well - there is sudden surge in hate speech and crime through all over India. — Homo Sapiens (@saysTruthOnly) May 15, 2022

Unfortunately "All is not well" for those who are facing the consequences. — Manish (@curious14521) May 14, 2022

People are losing their businesses and belongings over night with those bulldozers, their right to practise their religion (something the constitution guarantees) is at threat, there is constant demonisation of one community and calls for genocide, but sure, "all is almost well". — Neo Spirituality (@neospirituality) May 14, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 02:44 PM IST