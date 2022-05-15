e-Paper Get App
Did Harsh Goenka just exposed the tactics of Indian politicians in his recent tweet?

Harsh Goenka took to Twitter and talked about the tactics of Indian poltics to gain votes, also leaved netizens to wonder who is Harsh Goenka's guru?

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

(Image source: RPG Enterprises)
(Image source: RPG Enterprises)
Playing azaan on speakers, destroying buildings with bulldozer, hijab are all topics that have been in the news for a while and have raised many questions in people's minds.

Recently, Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a tweet which has drawn the ire of many netizens.

Goenka on Twitter wrote, "I asked my Guru What is this I keep on hearing about bulldozer, azaan, hanuman chalisa, hijab, halal, Shaheen bagh, love jihaad?” He answered, “Don’t worry. All is almost well in the country. These are just politician’s toys to get votes, and news channel boys to get notes.”

The tweet went viral and left many netizens fuming. Many flooded twitter with comments expressing their disapproval with Goenka's post. Some even asked him who his 'Guru' was. To which he simply replied, "Secret."

Here's how netizens reacted:

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 02:44 PM IST