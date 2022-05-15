Watch: Hockey players celebrate teammate's win over cancer

Recently, a video went viral in which a guy receives a heartwarming welcome from his teammates after winning a battle against cancer.

In the video, the guy is seen meeting everyone and hugging a few of them. A few were noticed holding boards for him. Their kindness and generosity have been winning hearts on the internet.

One of the users commented, "They aren't a team, they are family! They are here in the bad and good days, what a beautiful team family they are."

The video was uploaded by goodnews_movement on Instagram with the caption, "THROUGH THICK AND THIN: On his first day of chemo his whole hockey team shows up to cheer him on. 6 months later, at the end of his treatments, they are there to celebrate his win over cancer!"

Since posted the video has been watched 1 Million times and has received 97k likes and multiple comments.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 05:18 PM IST