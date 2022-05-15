Watch: Kids sing Prateek Kuhad's 'Dil Beparvah' on Ukelele

Recently, a video went viral in which kids vibe to Prateek Kuhad's song.

In the video, a group of kids are seen sitting on a rock amidst the beautiful valleys of Ladakh. They perform Dil Beparvah. The sync while strumming and singing has made netizens fall in love with them.

The video was uploaded by littlemisschatterbox28 on Instagram with the caption, "How how how are they sooo soo good. Highlight of my nubra trip was watching these munchkins perform. I could watch them performing for hours."

One of the users commented, "Woww! I'm getting goosebumps listening to this in a city... I can't even imagine what an experience would this have been in nubra!"

Since posting, the video has been watched 85k times and has received 2k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

