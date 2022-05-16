Watch: Toddler with Down's Syndrome says mama for the first time

Recently, a video went viral in which a toddler with Down's syndrome calls her mom.

In the video, the little girl is sitting with her mom and says mama for the first time. Tears of joy can be seen in the mother's eyes as she is overwhelmed.

One of the users commented, ""OMG !!! This is so precious ! Of course she said Mama and you’re a great one!"

The clip was shared by makingmilliestones on Instagram with the caption, "And the babbling has reached a whole new level!"

Since posting the video has gained 294k views, 31k likes and has received multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 01:09 PM IST