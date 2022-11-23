This Chinese woman works at cemetery as she finds the job 'peaceful' | SCMP/Pexels

You might have come across or even tried several tricks to achieve a balance between personal and professional life. Have you ever come across this hack? A 22-year-old woman surnamed Tan took to release a social media reel suggesting how she enjoys working at a cemetery as the job provides her a balance between work and personal life. Not just that, in the video, she called herself "grave keeper."

The South China Morning Post shared some excerpts from Tan's work videos, and read, ""Let me show you the working environment of a Gen Z grave keeper. It's a simple and cushy job. There are cats and dogs and the internet."

Tan, who often shares videos from her workplace, was seen speaking to media, and suggesting that she loves her job for it is surrounded by a scenic view, provides her ample of leisure time, and the key reason being it free from work politics. Reportedly, she earns a monthly salary of about 4,000 Yuan (Rs 45,760).