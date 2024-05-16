Vadodara: 2 Youths Swing Stray Dog, Throw It Off From 50 Ft Height In Sayali Village; Animal Lovers Demand Action After Disturbing Video Surfaces

Vadodara animal cruelty case | X

Vadodara: A video of two youth frivolously swinging a stray dog and throwing it off from a considerable height. The incident is said to have surfaced from the Sayali village of Vadodara, Gujarat. The local police has registered an FIR against the inhumane act after an animal lover approached them for assistance. As of May 16, the culprits are yet to be held.

(Viewer discretion advised)

Video records two youths throwing dog from height

Two youths were seen recklessly holding the dog in their hands and swinging it, when it struggled to free itself from their clutches. However, the poor animal was helpless as the notorious persons tightly held its legs and threw it off into the green after swinging it repeatedly.

It showed the duo causing pain to the animal and mercilessly throwing it away from a height. The entire incident was filmed on camera and the chilling footage has surfaced online.

FIR registered

The video was shared on X by a page that voices out for animals, Dilthi Gujarati. It suggested that the animal was dangerously thrown from a 50 ft height. The health update of the victim dog is unknown.

In its post, it mentioned that an animal activist named Krunal initiated legal action into the matter with the help of legal advisor Akash Chavda. It was learned that the Darshana Animal Welfare organisation of Gujarat played a role in drawing the attention of officials into the cruelty case. Now, a police investigation is underway to find the culprits and take necessary action against them.

Animal lovers demand action

As the disturbing video went viral online, animal lovers voiced out for the voiceless creature and condemned the horrific act. People tried to empathise with what the dog went through, and wrote, "They should get same punishment like this poor dog."

Netizens tagged the X account of Gujarat Police to look into the matter at the earliest. "Strict action needs to be taken against scu*bags," said internet users while reacting to the video post.