PAWS Founder: ‘Some Assault Animals For Social Media Likes'

PAWS Founder Nilesh Bhanage |

Do you have a pawesome member in your family? We understand that being a pet parent isn’t easy. Amidst viral videos showing cruelty towards animals, Plant and Animals Welfare Society (PAWS) Founder Nilesh Bhanage addresses the scenario of pet safety in the society.

Excerpts:

As we see in the recent Thane-based pet clinic case, pet parents only learned of their chow chow being beaten up after a video surfaced online. As you have been in animal rescue and care, how can one know if their pets were tortured or are going through a trauma?

One must note that keeping a pet away for a week or more is traumatic in itself for the animal.

If the animal has been subjected to misconduct or trauma, it starts showing signs that one can identify. It is a concern if the pet behaves unusually after returning from foster home or boarding and reacts by trying to bite or shiver, hiding, or expressing a timid nature.

Can you guide our readers about the steps one can take when they learn that their pet suffered cruelty?

If one finds their pet or even a stray animal in distress or ill-treated, one must head to a veterinarian to get the animal checked and ensure its physical health is stabilised. Later, the person may approach a legal authority or an NGO to seek assistance in filing a complaint with the nearby police station.

What do you think is the psyche behind people hurting animals and posting videos online?

It is totally inhumane. People are addicted to social media and are seeking to gain attention by going viral, even if it demands causing pain to the animals.

What’s your take on increased dog attacks, especially when they are taken in building elevators?

Regarding cases of pets attacking people in lift, it is important that pet parents take extra care to ensure safety. Keeping them unleashed or not holding them closer can make the pet stressed in the closed space. If it panics, it may attack others inside. However, we can't completely say that a particular breed is more aggressive as it depends on training too.

How does PAWS ensure the wellness of animals in the city?

We organise adoption camps and vaccination drives for animals, and are involved in domestic and wildlife rescue. We have an active helpline to council pet and stray caretakers. We also promote "Adopt. Don't shop."

Animal lovers often face issues in feeding strays in society. How can this get better?

Feeders must make society understand that feeding good food to stray animals in the area makes them friendly and reduces their aggression. However, it shouldn't be a nuisance for anyone. Feeding zones must be created.