Delhi: Female Animal Feeder Left Bleeding, Crying In Pain After Man Attacks Her, Stray Dogs With Stick In Raghubir Nagar, Shocking Visuals Surface

New Delhi: A young woman who feeds nearly 150 stray animals in the Raghubir Nagar area of the national capital was brutally attacked by a man working in a roadside shop there on May 14 (Monday). He not only tried stopping her verbally, but also attacked the dogs eating the food brought by her, alongside allegedly abusing and harassing the animal lover who voiced out against the animal cruelty that took place in front of her eyes. She shared a chilling video on Instagram that showed her bleeding after the brutal attack.

Chilling video shows animal lover brutally attacked, bleeding

Details about the Raghubir Nagar animal feeder case

Identified as Manisha Solanki, daughter of Lovely (complainant), would regularly feed street dogs in her locality. The mother-daughter duo would prepare some home food and provide it to the voiceless creatures in the area, however, one day this usual event took a drastic turn. Manisha and her dogs were mercilessly attacked by a man working in a shop neighbouring to the feeding site.

The middle-aged man named Sonu (as per the FIR) approached the animals with a stick and hit them, leaving them screaming in pain. It was reported that the dogs didn't disturb him, and were harmlessly eating food there when the disturbing incident broke out.

Video: Man mercilessly hits stray dogs with sticks

"Stick had nails, which left dogs injured..."

"What are you doing, uncle? They will take their food and leave. Why are you hitting them? They have come to eat some food, why beat them?" Manisha was heard saying in the video while trying to stop the culprit from causing pain to the street dogs.

The animal lover who went through the nightmare revealed that stick carried sharp nails which hurt one of the dogs severely.

About viral video that records Manisha crying in pain

Having narrated the entire incident on Instagram, she shared a couple of reels to establish proof on her statements about the violence against the voiceless creatures. She also pointed out she was attacked while questioning Sonu while beating the stray dogs with sticks.

"We were beaten up badly. No one is helping us. Nobody is standing in our support," Manisha recorded herself walking on the roads of Delhi while she was bleeding and crying. She was provided with medical after being brutally inured at the incident.

FIR registered

It was learned that both the mother and the daughter went through a disturbing night, followed by which the mother brought the matter to the light of the local police. An FIR was registered in this regard seeking action on the mentioned culprit Sonu for hitting the dogs with sticks and also attacking the animal feeder. The document noted that the incident took place on May 14.

Animal feeder insulted, issued murder threat

The FIR suggested that the culprit abused the animal feeder who was out on the streets feeding stray dogs with home food. According to the report and videos shared online, Sonu showed Rs. 500 to Manisha and passed derogatory comments on her, alongside threatening to kill her.

The incident is now going viral on social media, and is gaining some support from fellow animal lovers.