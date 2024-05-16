Hyderabad: Dog & Pet Parent Attacked With Sticks By Neighbour In Rahmat Nagar; Shocking Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad dog beaten up by neighbour | X

Hyderabad: A shocking incident took place on the streets of Hyderabad when a pet parent was taking his dog for an evening walk. Three people attacked the dog and its owner with sticks. A nearby CCTV camera recorded the incident and the footage has now surfaced on social media. The incident is said to have taken place on May 8.

Horrible Scenes from Maduranagar HYD, The dog, the owner and his wife were attacked, Dhanunjay along with his two friends attacked and beat Srinath, Srinath's wife and pet dog with sticks.

Neighbour attacks dog, pet parent

Srinath, a resident of Rahmat Nagar in Madhuranagar, faced an unfortunate event when his pet dog reportedly wandered into the house of his neighbour, Dhananjay. This led to chaos and a fight between the pet parent and the neighbour. A while later, when the dog was out for a walk, Dhananjay attacked it along with a couple of his friends.

According to local media reports, Srinath and his wife were beaten up along with violence against the animal, which left the dog severely injured. The dog and the couple were taken to the hospital by the locals for medical assistance.

Police action follows

The Madhuranagar police took note of the case and investigated it.

A case under IPC sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 307 (Punishment for attempt to murder) read with 34 IPC (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered based on the complaints of both families.

Five persons have been arrested.