UP Viral Video: Elderly Couple Beaten Up Mercilessly By Bully In Housing Colony Of Noida; Noida Police Responds To Post

Noida: In a shocking video that is doing rounds on social media, an elderly couple was seen being mercilessly beaten up by a young man amid a crowd that could be seen gathered outside what seemed like a housing society. The video was posted on X (former twitter) by @lavelybakshi. The post said, "Watch the case of assault on retired colonel and his wife in Noida, a bully living in the neighborhood beat them up, video made from inside the house goes viral." Noida police responded to the video that the incident was reported on May 15, Wednesday outside a housing society in sector xu 1 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

As per the user who posted the video, a retired colonel and his wife entered into a heated argument with what seemed to be a local bully over an issue. The argument soon took an ugly turn after which the youth lost his cool and started assaulting the couple. The incident was reported in Noida of Uttar Pradesh. It can be seen in the video that a crowd had gathered around the trio when the heated argument was on, however seemed to remain mute spectators initially. Soon after the couple was started being beaten up, another senior citizen from the crowd was seen stepping forward in a bid to control the situation.

Response of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar

Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar officially responded to the video on X and clarified that as soon as they were informed about the incident, their team sprung into action and rushed immediately to the spot. They brought the situation under control and necessary action has been taken.

pic.twitter.com/T9RWVxxDmr — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 16, 2024

Netizens reacted to the video expressing fear and serious concerns over Law and order situation in Noida. @rahuljindal5505 said, "Hooliganism is at its peak in Noida. Baba ji should pay attention."

नोएडा में गुंडई चरम पे है l बाबा जी को ध्यान देना चाहिए l😞 — Rahul Jindal (@rahuljindal5505) May 16, 2024

The video is believed to have been shot by someone from inside the house from the window in the area.