Greater Noida: Blinkit Delivery Boy, Who SEXUALLY ASSAULTED Woman At Her House, Shot By Police In Encounter; Watch Video

Blinkit Delivery Boy, Who SEXUALLY ASSAULTED Woman At Her House, Shot By Police In Encounter | Twitter

Noida: In a shocking incident, a delivery boy was arrested on Sunday after encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The delivery boy who was associated with Blinkit company was accused of attempting to rape a woman while she was alone at her flat in Noida. The delivery boy went to deliver goods at the house of the woman who was alone at the time and the delivery boy took advantage of the situation and attempted to rape the woman. He was shot in his leg and arrested by the police after an encounter. The video of police taking the injured accused is doing rounds on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The woman was alone at her flat

The delivery boy went to deliver the goods at the Supertech Ecovillage 1 Society of Greater Noida West on Friday (October 27). The woman was alone at her flat at the time when the delivery boy arrived at her house to deliver the goods. Taking advantage of the situation, the delivery boy who has been identified as Sumit Sharma attempted to rape the woman at her house. The accused fled the spot after the woman raised an alarm and people started to gather on hearing the commotion.

The woman then approached the police and reported the incident

The woman then approached the police and reported the incident. The police registered a complaint in connection with the matter and initiated an investigation with the matter. The police got information of whereabout of Sumit and went to arrest the accused. On arrival of the police at the spot, Sumit snatched a gun from the police after which the police reacted and shot Sumit in his leg and took the custody of the gun from him.

The police then arrested injured Sumit and took him in custody

The police then arrested injured Sumit and took him in custody. A video of the police taking the injured victim in the Police car is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the police is taking Sumit along with them with his leg injured due to bullet shot. He is seen taken to the jeep by the police personnel and a cloth is also seen wrapped around his leg where the bullet was shot. The police is taking the necessary action against the culprit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accused Sumit Sharma has been admitted to a hospital

The police said that the accused Sumit Sharma has been admitted to a hospital and he is receiving treatment after bullet injury. There are reports that the accused is out of danger and the injury is not serious. The police said, "During the arrest, Sumit (delivery boy), the accused who had sexually assaulted a woman, snatched the pistol of the police and opened fire on the police party. In the firing done in self-defense by Bisrakh police station and SWAT team, the accused got shot in the leg, injured and arrested. Pistol recovered from possession."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)