Pune Crime: Romantic Encounter Turns Into Robbery As Man Loses ₹20,000 With Threat Of False Rape Complaint |

A 37-year-old man from Ghorpadi Gaon was robbed of ₹20,000 by a woman he had gone on a "date" with, along with her accomplice. The victim reported the incident at the Chandan Nagar police station, resulting in the filing of a case against the woman and her accomplice under sections 394, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

According to police, the victim had initially connected with the woman on a dating website on October 24, and their communication later shifted to the Telegram app. The woman proposed a meeting at a hotel in Kharadi. However, upon the victim's arrival at the hotel room, the woman's male accomplice appeared and physically assaulted him. The woman and her accomplice threatened to file a false rape complaint against the victim and coerced him into transferring ₹20,000 to them via Google Pay.

Further investigations into the incident are ongoing.

