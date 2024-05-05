Nashik: Rajabhau Waje Asserts Confidence, Says 'One Hundred Percent Sure of Victory'

As political campaigns gain momentum, a series of claims and criticisms emerge from candidates. Hemant Godse, the official candidate of Mahayuti, faces off against Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajabhau Waje in Nashik. Waje, expressing confidence in victory, states, "I am one hundred percent sure of victory."

In a recent press conference, Waje acknowledges potential challenges but remains optimistic about the Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency elections. He highlights a positive sentiment towards Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Waje pledgeD to address the lack of development in the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Issues in Mahayuti

In response to inquiries about potential support from dissatisfied Mahayuti leaders, Waje implies the complexity of political alliances. This remark sparks debates, intensifying speculation over the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency election outcome.

Meanwhile, the Other Backward Class section in Nashik expresses anger towards Mahayuti for denying Chhagan Bhujbal's candidature. This political drama within Mahayuti is expected to favor Rajabhau Waje in Nashik.

Responding to inquiries about potential support from Mahayuti leaders upset with Hemant Godse, Waje made an indicative statement, suggesting the complexity of political alliances. This remark has sparked debates, intensifying speculation over the outcome of the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency election, capturing statewide attention.

Meanwhile, Election Returning Officer Jalaj Sharma announced that the nomination papers of 36 candidates have been deemed valid for the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming parliamentary election. Among them are candidates from recognized national and state-level political parties, including Arun Madhukar Kale from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Parag Prakash Waje from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and Hemant Tukaram Godse from Shiv Sena.

After the implementation of delimitation in 2008, the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency was restructured to encompass six Legislative Assembly segments. These segments include candidates like Manikrao Kokate from Sinner (BJP), Rahul Dhikale from Nashik East (BJP), Devayani Farande from Nashik Central (BJP), Seema Hiray from Nashik West (BJP), Saroj Ahire from Deolali (SC) (NCP), and Hiraman Khoskar from Igatpuri (ST) (INC).