Pune: Technical Errors in PMPML's QR Code Payment System Frustrate Commuters |

Introduction of online ticket payment options by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) was meant to make things easier for passengers, but it's causing more problems than it solves.

Commuters claimed that the bus conductors directly refuse to accept online payment and order passengers to make cash payment if they want to travel. The QR code for payment was implemented on October 1, 2023. However, no positive response has been recorded yet.

Complaints have flooded in, totaling 3,761 over the last six months alone. Despite recording 21.6 lakh transactions since October 1, 2023, passengers are still struggling with online payments, leading to frustration.

Commuters speak up

Meanwhile, a group of students expressed their anger over the issue.

Ankit Surwase, a medical student speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "On Friday around 12:30pm, we were waiting for the pink bus. As we entered the bus, the conductor asked for cash payment. In the lack of cash, we requested him to take online payment, but the conductor behaved rudely and stopped us from making the online payment."

"The bus conductor threatened us to leave the bus if we don't have cash, saying we are not here to accept the payment for each. It is a lengthy process. Only 10 to 12 passengers were inside the bus, yet he denied accepting online payment," Surwase added.

Vishal Kantela, a student speaking to Free Press Journal, said, "PMPML says online payment will be accepted, but the conductors asks for cash, excusing online payment. On Saturday noon, they forced us to step down if we don't have cash. If online payment is not being accepted, then why is PMPML advertising to use digital payment?"

"PMPML should take action over the issue and start online payment. Payment method should be simple and fast," added Kantela.

Mahesh Shete expressed, "We were going to Shivaji Nagar with our friends. We requested the conductor to take online payment; however, he refused directly to accept it. The conductor's behaviour was so rude. He started arguments with us, saying, we are not here to take online payment one by one; it takes too much time. If you don't have cash, then leave. We were forced to deboard the bus. It was not possible for us to book a private cab."

Another student, Akash Mahaskar, expressed, "Authorities should be aware of the inconvenience faced by passengers; they just keep blind eyes over the issues. They need to tackle the easy solution of payment. Most of the time, we don't have cash. In the digital era, it is not mandatory to keep change in your pocket. Authorities did not respond to comment over the issue."

Meanwhile, when contacted, Satish Ghate, PRO PMPML, said, "Online payments are acceptable, but sometimes technical issues occur. However, we return the ticket amount to the passengers after verification. If any conductor is denying to accept it, they will be face consequences."